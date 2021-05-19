Cyclone Yaas to form around May 25, head towards West Bengal, Odisha coasts

Cyclone Yaas is likely to form over Bay of Bengal around May 25, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Then, it is likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal and adjoining Odisha coasts on May 26 evening.

Atmospheric and oceanic conditions, like conducive environment for convection, and sea surface temperatures, are also remaining favourable for persistent cloudiness over Andaman Sea and the adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal around May 22. A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and the adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal

It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours and move northwestwards and reach the West Bengal-Odisha coasts around May 26 evening. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely on May 22 and 23. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely to commence from May 25 evening with significant increase in spatial extension and intensity subsequently over Odisha – West Bengal, adjoining Assam and Meghalaya.

Squally wind speed reaching 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Andaman Sea and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on May 23. It is very likely to increase becoming 50–60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from May 23 and further becoming gale wind speed during May 24 and 26 over major parts of central Bay of Bengal and into north Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha - West Bengal -Bangladesh coasts during May 25 to 27.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea from May 21 onwards. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and the adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on May 23, high (wave height of 6-9 metres/ wind speed 34-47 knots) and high to very high (wave height of 9-14 metres/wind speed of 38-63) from May 24 to 26, into north Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha -West Bengal coasts during May 25 to 27.