Light travellers get dedicated gates for entry at all Delhi airport terminals | Check gate numbers

Light travellers now have a dedicated entry at each terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to skip the check-in counters entirely. Called Express@DEL, the service was launched by Delhi airport deputy CEO Manomad Rai on Friday.
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Travellers who have completed web check-in with an e-boarding pass and are travelling with hand baggage only or no checked baggage can use the entry to save time, according to Delhi Airport.
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Gates numbers at 3 IGI terminals
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All three airport terminals will have a gate dedicated to the entry of light travellers.
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All three airport terminals will have a gate dedicated to the entry of light travellers.
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Passengers boarding a flight from Terminal 1 can use Gate Number 5,
T2 passengers will have Gate Number 1.
Passengers going to Terminal 3 can use Gate Number 2 to avail the service.
How to use the Express@DEL service?
Here is how to use the dedicated gate service for passengers with no or just cabin baggage:
Complete your web check-in beforehand and keep your e-boarding pass ready.
Head straight to the designated forecourt gate for your terminal.
Skip standard check-in counters and proceed directly to security.
Centre expands transhipment network
Four domestic and two international stations were brought under the transhipment air cargo network last month, wherein re-screening of cargo will not be required at the transit station.
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Union civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu flagged off the scaled-up phase of the transhipment cargo framework at Delhi International Airport Limited's (DIAL) Transhipment Excellence Centre (TEC) at Terminal 2 of the Delhi airport on August 19.
The mandatory re-screening of transhipment cargo has been done away with as part of efforts to improve the ease of doing business, according to an official release.
In this regard, the Proof of Concept for Domestic-to-International transhipment commenced on the Chennai-Delhi-Frankfurt sector in June.
With the success of the PoC, the civil aviation ministry said at the time the network has been expanded to four additional domestic origin stations – Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad – as well as two new international destinations of London and Copenhagen.
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Naidu said the framework will be expanded to International-to-International and International-to-Domestic transshipments as well.
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Home/India News/Light travellers get dedicated gates for entry at all Delhi airport terminals | Check gate numbers
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