Lightning strikes have killed 40 people in 24 hours: An explainer

At least 40 people have been killed in lightning strikes in the past 24 hours in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Of them, 11 were killed on Sunday when lightning struck them at Amer Fort near Jaipur.

These are not isolated instances.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes are the single-largest killer natural disaster in India, according to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Lightning strikes have killed nearly 2,000 people every year in India since 2004, which is nearly twice the number of deaths recorded since the late 1960s, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said last month in an awareness workshop on lightning strikes.

In 2019, there were 2,876 deaths due to lightning compared to less than 1,500 on an average, annually, between 1968 and 2004. There was a brief period of three to four years in between when lightning strikes killed higher than 1,500, but the larger trend held.

The disaster management division of ministry of home affairs is yet to update the data on lightning deaths for 2020.

According to a paper published in Elsevier journal on weather and climate extremes by the ministry of earth sciences titled “An assessment of long-term changes in mortalities due to extreme weather events in India: A study of 50 years’ data”, 1970–2019, the mortality rate of tropical cyclones reduced by 94% in the past 20 years, whereas for heatwaves and lightning, it increased by 62.2% and 52.8%, respectively.

Monsoon break created conditions for killer strikes

Normally, lightning strikes are high in frequency during pre-monsoon, and when monsoon is about to make onset over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states. This is the time when moisture levels increase, and the surface temperature is high, creating favourable conditions for development of thunder clouds.

This year, however, there have been massive lightning strikes and associated casualty in mid-July, mainly due to the long monsoon “break” when surface temperatures were very high in the absence of rain.

“There has been around a ten-day break in monsoon. There has been significant surface heating during this period. As monsoon is reviving, moisture levels have also increased. This is the most favourable condition for development of thunder clouds and collision of ice particles which leads to charging and lightning strikes,” explained SD Pawar, project director, Thunderstorm Dynamics, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.

Thunder clouds require heat and moisture to form. They are also required to be deep, around nine to ten km for collision of ice particles to take place.

The office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday: “The Prime Minister was briefed about the loss of lives and damages due to lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 would be given to the injured.” In a second tweet, the PM said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The state government will provide all possible assistance to the affected. From the PMNRF, ₹2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 would be given to the injured.”

Why are we seeing a spike in recent years?

According to Pawar, the spike in lightning strikes can certainly be linked to the climate crisis.

“Both surface temperature and moisture levels have increased significantly in recent years. Urbanisation leading to loss of tree cover also contributes to rise in surface temperature. We think the two have mainly contributed to rise in incidence of lightning. The rise in deaths due to lightning can be because more people are outdoors and possibly exposed to lightning in recent years,” Pawar added.

Lightning mortalities are only going to increase in coming years. “Climate projections indicate that temperature and moisture will increase further in future,” said Roxy Mathew Koll, climate scientist, India Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

“The use of electrical appliances has also increased significantly in the past 30 years, from mobile phones to TVs to power lines. Lightning can interfere with their electromagnetic field,” M Mohapatra, director general, IMD, had said during the workshop last month.

How can deaths be prevented?

IMD’s Damini app provides area specific lightning warnings, but lightning is an extremely localised phenomenon, and the warnings often don’t reach the last mile. However, one can do certain things in the event of a lightning strike to save one’s life, as given in the box above.