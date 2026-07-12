'Lindsey Graham sent to hell': Iranian state TV 'congratulates' citizens after US Senator's sudden death

An Iranian state TV clip has gone viral after US senator Lindsey Graham died following a 'brief and sudden illness' on Saturday, with the anchor congratulating the people of Iran over the death of one of US President Donald Trump's closest allies in the government.

Iran state TV congratulates citizens on death of US senator Lindsey Graham. (Bloomberg/@IranIntl_En)

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In the viral clip, the anchor can be heard using terms such as ‘war-mongering’ and ‘anti-Iranian’ for Graham.

"I congratulate the great nation of Iran on Lindsey Graham, the war-mongering, anti-Iranian, US senator, being sent to hell," said the anchor on Iranian state TV, in a video shared by Iran International on X.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

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Graham was also a staunch supporter of Israel and advocated for strong US-Israel ties throughout his Senate career. A close ally of President Trump, he had supported the Iran war and was also a major backer of Trump's judicial appointments, immigration policies and much of his foreign policy agenda.

Soon after his death, Trump mourned posted on his social media. "Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!"

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NBC News reported that Graham was scheduled to appear on its Meet the Press programme on Sunday following a recent visit to Ukraine, underscoring the suddenness of his death.

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The senator had just returned from Ukraine and announced an agreement on Friday with the Trump administration to move forward on a package of Russia sanctions, reported AP.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned Graham's death, calling him "a great friend of Israel" and "a cherished friend of mine."

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Netanyahu said Graham understood that the security of Israel and the United States was inseparable and devoted his life to defending America, strengthening the US-Israel alliance and standing up for the free world.

"Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend," Netanyahu said.

More on Lindsey Graham

Born in South Carolina, Graham was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1994 before winning election to the Senate in 2002. He took office as senator in January 2003 and was seeking another term this year.

He also served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

A lawyer by training, Graham also served in the US Air Force and Air Force Reserve, retiring with the rank of colonel.