Home / India News / Lingayat seer found dead in Karnataka’s Ramanagara, suicide suspected

Lingayat seer found dead in Karnataka’s Ramanagara, suicide suspected

india news
Published on Oct 25, 2022 11:27 AM IST

Police said that the death came to light when the seer’s devotees broke open the door of his room after he did not open the door on Monday morning

Police said the seer left behind a two-page note alleging some people wanting to remove him from his position harassed him. (HT PHOTO)
Police said the seer left behind a two-page note alleging some people wanting to remove him from his position harassed him. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A 44-year-old chief seer of a Lingayat math was found dead in his room in Karnataka’s Ramanagaram district on Monday, police said on Tuesday and added a case of unnatural death has been registered.

Police said that the death came to light when the seer’s devotees broke open the door of his room. They added that the seer did not open the door on Monday morning and also did not respond to repeated phone calls.

Police said that the seer, who headed the math for 25 years, left behind a two-page note alleging some people, who wanted to remove him from his position, harassed him. The note reportedly said that the seer was being harassed “with the threat of defamation”.

Last month, a seer was found dead in the Belagavi district of Karnataka after an audio clip went viral on social media suggesting that seers were misusing their positions of power.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out