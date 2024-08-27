 Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in CBI probe extended till Sept 3 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in CBI probe extended till Sept 3

ByHT News Desk
Aug 27, 2024 03:34 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended until September 3 in CBI case related to Delhi liquor excise policy.

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal until September 3 in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy for 2021-22.

Arvind Kejriwal in CBI custody. (PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal in CBI custody. (PTI)

The court has also reserved its decision on the fourth supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI, which names Kejriwal and five others as accused. The matter will be heard on September 3.

ALSO READ- PM Modi speaks to Vladimir Putin, says ‘shared insights from Ukraine visit’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail in connection with corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

Supreme Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea on September 5

The Supreme Court on Friday postponed the hearing on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in the excise policy case to September 5, after the CBI requested more time to file its affidavit.

Kejriwal has filed two petitions—one challenging the denial of bail and another against his arrest by the CBI.

ALSO READ- Jammu and Kashmir election: Former CM Omar Abdullah to contest from Ganderbal

In its detailed affidavit, the CBI alleged that all key decisions regarding the now-scrapped excise policy were made at Kejriwal's direction, in collaboration with then deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

CBI is acting like a puppet on BJP's instructions, alleges AAP

AAP on Saturday had accused the BJP and CBI of conspiring to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

Sisodia, in a post on X, accused the CBI of delaying the court process while simultaneously leaking information to the media to influence public opinion, saying, "The CBI is acting like a puppet on BJP's instructions to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail."

ALSO READ- Kolkata rape-murder: After CBI, ED to probe ‘financial irregularities’ at RG Kar hospital

In response, the BJP challenged AAP to take the matter to the Supreme Court if they believed the CBI was "lying and biased." The CBI has not yet responded to the allegations.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in CBI probe extended till Sept 3
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On