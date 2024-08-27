Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in CBI probe extended till Sept 3

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal until September 3 in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy for 2021-22. Arvind Kejriwal in CBI custody. (PTI)

The court has also reserved its decision on the fourth supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI, which names Kejriwal and five others as accused. The matter will be heard on September 3.

ALSO READ- PM Modi speaks to Vladimir Putin, says ‘shared insights from Ukraine visit’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail in connection with corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

Supreme Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea on September 5

The Supreme Court on Friday postponed the hearing on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in the excise policy case to September 5, after the CBI requested more time to file its affidavit.

Kejriwal has filed two petitions—one challenging the denial of bail and another against his arrest by the CBI.

ALSO READ- Jammu and Kashmir election: Former CM Omar Abdullah to contest from Ganderbal

In its detailed affidavit, the CBI alleged that all key decisions regarding the now-scrapped excise policy were made at Kejriwal's direction, in collaboration with then deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

CBI is acting like a puppet on BJP's instructions, alleges AAP

AAP on Saturday had accused the BJP and CBI of conspiring to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

Sisodia, in a post on X, accused the CBI of delaying the court process while simultaneously leaking information to the media to influence public opinion, saying, "The CBI is acting like a puppet on BJP's instructions to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail."

ALSO READ- Kolkata rape-murder: After CBI, ED to probe ‘financial irregularities’ at RG Kar hospital

In response, the BJP challenged AAP to take the matter to the Supreme Court if they believed the CBI was "lying and biased." The CBI has not yet responded to the allegations.