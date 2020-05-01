Liquor shops to open in green, orange zones; only 5 people at a time

india

Updated: May 01, 2020 21:16 IST

With the nationwide lockdown being extended for another two weeks on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the sale of liquor, paan, tobacco in green and orange zones while making it mandatory to observe a minimum six-feet of social distance between two people in both the zones.

“Liquor stores and pan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring a minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and ensuring that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop,” the statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

The MHA order does not categorically bar sale of liquor in red zones, which have a high concentration of Covid-19 cases. It specifies that liquor shops and paan and tobacco outlets would be allowed to open in green, orange and certain rural belts of red zones.

In an attempt to avoid crowds at such shops, the MHA order emphasizes that not more than five people should be present at one time at any such shop during transactions.

The Centre on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus for another two weeks. The earlier lockdown was set to end this Sunday on May 3.

The MHA also issued certain new guidelines to regulate activities during the extended lockdown, based on Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

According to the new guidelines by the home ministry, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am during the lockdown.

To build on the gains garnered during the earlier duration of lockdown in restricting the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus disease, all such places where people can converge such as cinema halls, malls, gyms and places of political, cultural gatherings will remain shut, according to the MHA statement.