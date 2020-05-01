e-paper
Home / India News / Covid 19 lockdown extended:Full list of services that remain prohibited across the country

Covid 19 lockdown extended:Full list of services that remain prohibited across the country

Here’s a full list of activities that won’t be allowed across the country till May 17, irrespective of any zonal categorisation.

india Updated: May 01, 2020 19:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to the new guidelines issued by the Centre, no interstate travel is permitted by air, road or rail unless cleared by the home ministry in special circumstances.
According to the new guidelines issued by the Centre, no interstate travel is permitted by air, road or rail unless cleared by the home ministry in special circumstances.(ANI Photo)
         

The lockdown in India has been extended by another two weeks with effect from May 4, however, this time all the districts in the country have been divided into three zones- Red, Orange and Green and certain exemptions have been granted in each zone, ranging from fewer exemptions in the Red zones to the most in the Green Zones. However, irrespective of the zonal categorization, certain services will not be available for the next two weeks throughout the country till May 17, when the third phase of the lockdown ends.

Here’s a full list of such services/facilities that will not be allowed in the third phase of national lockdown starting May 4 till May 17.

· Air travel- All forms of air travel including International, Interstate and Intrastate will remain suspended unless cleared by the home ministry

· Rail services- Interstate travel on the rail network will not be allowed unless in special cases approved by the home ministry

· Metro services- In all cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Lucknow will remain suspended.

· Inter-State movement by road- This includes all public and private interstate road transport services excluding those with special permission from the home ministry.

· Schools, colleges and other educational and training/ coaching institutions- This covers almost all educational institutions that have been ordered to remain shut till May 17.

· Hospitality services—This will include hotels and restaurants across the country

· Public places of mass gathering-- Cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc.

· Clubs, Banquets, Carnivals, Fairs – All venues for social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings

· Religious places- Mosques, Temples, Gurudwaras, Churches, Synagogues etc

· Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am and local authorities will issue orders in this respect.

· In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

