'Listen carefully CM Sarma': Threat from Khalistani outfit to Himanta Biswa

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reportedly received a threat in the form of an audio message from the banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice. Assam Police is verifying the clip while all districts have been alerted. In the purported audio clip, the speaker claimed to be Gurpatwan Singh Pannun of Sikh for Justice. He said the Assam government is harassing the aides of Amritpal Singh in Assam jail. Assam police said they are verifying the audio clip that was released threatening Himanta Biswa Sarma

"This message is for Assam CM Himanta Sarma. Your government is harassing and torturing pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Assam. And also torturing those who are in jail. Listen carefully CM Sarma, the fight is between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and Indian regime. Sarma you do not pray fall to this violence. We are seeking liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of Khalistan referendum. Sarma, if your government is going to torture and harass Sikhs, you will be held accountable," the purported message as reported by news agency ANi said.

The Punjab government launched a massive crackdown on Waris Punjab De and its chief Amritpal Singh on March 18. Since then Amritpal Singh remained absconding though he issued a few video statements for his followers. Some of the aides who were arrested in the crackdown were taken to Assam. There was speculation that Amritpal would surrender, but the Khalistani leader is still untraceable.

Assam DGP said a case has been registered after the audio clip threatening Assam CM surfaced. "The security component of Hon CM has been adequately sensitised to the emerging threat. In view of global events, the threat is being taken very seriously by Assam Police. The central agencies have been kept in the loop on the issue," Assam DGP GP Singh tweeted.

Gurpatwan Singh Pannun is one of the founders of US-based Sikhs for Justice, he was declared as an individual terrorist under the UAPA.

