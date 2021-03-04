IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LIVE: Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India
The world's largest vaccination drive, which began on January 16, has cumulatively inoculated over 1.63 crore people, as of March 3.
The world's largest vaccination drive, which began on January 16, has cumulatively inoculated over 1.63 crore people, as of March 3.(PTI)
Live

LIVE: Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India

Globally, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected more than 115 million people, as per the John Hopkins Covid-19 tracker.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:28 AM IST

India on Wednesday reported 14,989 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The active coronavirus caseload of the country has reached over 1.70 lakh with states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka contributing 85.95 per cent to the caseload.

While some states are registering a surge in Covid-19 infections, 24 states and union territories did not report any new fatality due to the disease.

The world's largest vaccination drive, which began on January 16, has cumulatively inoculated over 1.63 crore people, as of March 3. President Ram Nath Kovind, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife and the likes of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev were also administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines.


Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19


Globally, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected more than 115 million people, as per the John Hopkins Covid-19 tracker. The fatalities from the disease crossed 70,000 mark in Spain on Wednesday with Brazil also reporting a record number of deaths for the second consecutive day. The German authorities have also agreed to ease the coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 8 in places with low incidences of the disease. New York too will be easing restrictions from March 22 by increasing the outdoor limit on residential gatherings, social events and dismissing quarantine rules for domestic travellers.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 04, 2021 07:28 AM IST

    Germany to extend Covid lockdown but paves way to relax some curbs

    Germany is extending its coronavirus shutdown by three weeks until March 28, but easing some restrictions to allow nonessential stores and other businesses to reopen in areas with relatively low infection rates, reports AP.

  • MAR 04, 2021 07:08 AM IST

    Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India

    The first tranche of 500,000 doses arrived this morning in Canada from Serum Institute of India with 1.5 million more doses to follow. We look forward to future collaboration, said Anita Anand, Canadian minister of public services and procurement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
e-paper
Supreme Court granted Centre three months to grant permanent commission to women Army officers.(PTI Photo)
Supreme Court granted Centre three months to grant permanent commission to women Army officers.(PTI Photo)
india news

SC to hear women officers' petitions for permanent commission in Army, Navy

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:16 AM IST
In their petitions, the women army officers have alleged that the directions were not being complied with in "letter and spirit".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The world's largest vaccination drive, which began on January 16, has cumulatively inoculated over 1.63 crore people, as of March 3.(PTI)
The world's largest vaccination drive, which began on January 16, has cumulatively inoculated over 1.63 crore people, as of March 3.(PTI)
india news

LIVE: Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Globally, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected more than 115 million people, as per the John Hopkins Covid-19 tracker.
READ FULL STORY
The word “sedition” disappeared from the Constitution when it was adopted on November 26, 1949 and Article 19(1)(a) gave absolute freedom of speech and expression.
The word “sedition” disappeared from the Constitution when it was adopted on November 26, 1949 and Article 19(1)(a) gave absolute freedom of speech and expression.
india news

Disagreeing with govt is not sedition, says SC

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:49 AM IST
  • India’s sedition law has an interesting past — it was introduced by the British in 1870, decided to be dropped from the Constitution in 1948 after discussions of the Constituent Assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All government departments and state governments will come up with their own plans to mark the occasion.(Unsplash)
All government departments and state governments will come up with their own plans to mark the occasion.(Unsplash)
india news

Centre plans tourism push to mark 75 years of Independence

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:32 AM IST
  • India will also promote tourism by celebrating 2022 as the Visit India Year through a promotion campaign highlighting India’s strengths like heritage, culture, art, wellness and yoga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier in the day, Agra zone additional director general of police Rajeev Krishna announced a cash reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh for information on the mail accused.
Earlier in the day, Agra zone additional director general of police Rajeev Krishna announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for information on the mail accused.
india news

2 held for murder of sexual assault survivor’s father

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Agra
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:05 AM IST
  • The ADG has constituted teams of police personnel from Aligarh to assist the Hathras police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post-mortem report showed she was strangled to death, the officials said.(HT file photo)
The post-mortem report showed she was strangled to death, the officials said.(HT file photo)
india news

Teen held for murder of girl after rape bid

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Agra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:58 AM IST
  • The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the girl went to a wheat field, owned by the family of the accused, to collect fodder and water.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A district magistrate in Manipur on Tuesday withdrew a notice served by him to a talk show under the new rules framed and announced by the Centre last week.(Unsplash)
A district magistrate in Manipur on Tuesday withdrew a notice served by him to a talk show under the new rules framed and announced by the Centre last week.(Unsplash)
india news

Only Centre can enforce new digital media rules: I&B ministry to states

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:51 AM IST
  • The provisions under the new rules relate to the code of ethics for digital news publishers, setting up of a grievance redressal system and the requirement of disclosure of information to Centre, the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The instrument costs nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crores and has been named Aries-Devasthal Faint Object Spectrograph &amp; Camera (ADFOSC), the release said.(Representative Image)
The instrument costs nearly 4 crores and has been named Aries-Devasthal Faint Object Spectrograph & Camera (ADFOSC), the release said.(Representative Image)
india news

Spectrograph designed for Uttarakhand telescope

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:47 AM IST
  • The instrument will support the 3.6 metre Devasthal Optical Telescope (DOT) in Uttarakhand, an official release from the department of science said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lt-Gen BS Raju said this truce deal is desirable for both India and Pakistan and it is the need of the hour.
Lt-Gen BS Raju said this truce deal is desirable for both India and Pakistan and it is the need of the hour.
india news

‘Ceasefire need of the hour... desirable for both India, Pak’: Lt-Gen BS Raju

By Ramesh Vinayak, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 AM IST
  • Lt-Gen BS Raju said a quiet LoC will allow us to address the challenge of terrorism in a focused manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering probe against Franklin Templeton(Bloomberg News)
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering probe against Franklin Templeton(Bloomberg News)
india news

ED begins probe against Franklin Templeton

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:15 AM IST
  • The central agency has registered a case on the basis of an FIR registered by Chennai Economic Offences Wing in September last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 70 people died after the February 7 floods that occurred after a lake breached at Nanda Devi glacier in the upper reaches of Himalayas(HT_PRINT)
Over 70 people died after the February 7 floods that occurred after a lake breached at Nanda Devi glacier in the upper reaches of Himalayas(HT_PRINT)
india news

Experts slam claim that human activity not behind Chamoli disaster

By Neeraj Santoshi, Jayashree Nandi, Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Dehradun, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:09 AM IST
  • Dhyani added that the burden on the ecology due to construction on Himalayan slopes made the region prone to disasters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha was first arrested in connected with this case in August 2018 when the case was probed by the Maharashtra Police. After NIA took over the probe last year, Navlakha surrendered in April 2020. (HT PHOTO).
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha was first arrested in connected with this case in August 2018 when the case was probed by the Maharashtra Police. After NIA took over the probe last year, Navlakha surrendered in April 2020. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Supreme Court issues notice on Gautam Navlakha’s plea for default bail

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:49 AM IST
  • Navlakha claimed in his petition filed through advocate Shadan Farasat that the 90-day period for filing of charge sheet was over and he was entitled to default bail under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the arrest, Lama was admitted in a district hospital since his blood pressure shot up. (GETTY IMAGES) (Image used for representation).
After the arrest, Lama was admitted in a district hospital since his blood pressure shot up. (GETTY IMAGES) (Image used for representation).
india news

GJM leader close to Bimal Gurung arrested under POCSO in Sikkim

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • Lama was being considered as the GJM candidate for the Kalimpong assembly seat in the coming polls later this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The top court which is examining measures to fast-track cheque bounce cases in a suo moto proceeding had on February 25 sought the view of the Centre to create additional courts for exclusive trial of such offences. (HT PHOTO)
The top court which is examining measures to fast-track cheque bounce cases in a suo moto proceeding had on February 25 sought the view of the Centre to create additional courts for exclusive trial of such offences. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Centre differs with SC on additional courts for cheque bounce cases

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Unhappy with the response, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to appear in the case along with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjeet Banerjee, who presented the note to the Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The officer cited spinal disorder as the reason why he planned to ride a horse to reach office instead of a bike.(Representational Photo)
The officer cited spinal disorder as the reason why he planned to ride a horse to reach office instead of a bike.(Representational Photo)
india news

Man in Maharashtra wanted to ride horse to office to overcome spinal problem

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • The officer withdrew his request after an orthopaedic surgeon said his purpose would not be served by buying a horse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved