LIVE: Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India
India on Wednesday reported 14,989 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The active coronavirus caseload of the country has reached over 1.70 lakh with states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka contributing 85.95 per cent to the caseload.
While some states are registering a surge in Covid-19 infections, 24 states and union territories did not report any new fatality due to the disease.
The world's largest vaccination drive, which began on January 16, has cumulatively inoculated over 1.63 crore people, as of March 3. President Ram Nath Kovind, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife and the likes of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev were also administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines.
Globally, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected more than 115 million people, as per the John Hopkins Covid-19 tracker. The fatalities from the disease crossed 70,000 mark in Spain on Wednesday with Brazil also reporting a record number of deaths for the second consecutive day. The German authorities have also agreed to ease the coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 8 in places with low incidences of the disease. New York too will be easing restrictions from March 22 by increasing the outdoor limit on residential gatherings, social events and dismissing quarantine rules for domestic travellers.
MAR 04, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Germany to extend Covid lockdown but paves way to relax some curbs
Germany is extending its coronavirus shutdown by three weeks until March 28, but easing some restrictions to allow nonessential stores and other businesses to reopen in areas with relatively low infection rates, reports AP.
MAR 04, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India
The first tranche of 500,000 doses arrived this morning in Canada from Serum Institute of India with 1.5 million more doses to follow. We look forward to future collaboration, said Anita Anand, Canadian minister of public services and procurement.
SC to hear women officers' petitions for permanent commission in Army, Navy
Disagreeing with govt is not sedition, says SC
- India’s sedition law has an interesting past — it was introduced by the British in 1870, decided to be dropped from the Constitution in 1948 after discussions of the Constituent Assembly.
Centre plans tourism push to mark 75 years of Independence
- India will also promote tourism by celebrating 2022 as the Visit India Year through a promotion campaign highlighting India’s strengths like heritage, culture, art, wellness and yoga.
2 held for murder of sexual assault survivor’s father
- The ADG has constituted teams of police personnel from Aligarh to assist the Hathras police.
Teen held for murder of girl after rape bid
- The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the girl went to a wheat field, owned by the family of the accused, to collect fodder and water.
Only Centre can enforce new digital media rules: I&B ministry to states
- The provisions under the new rules relate to the code of ethics for digital news publishers, setting up of a grievance redressal system and the requirement of disclosure of information to Centre, the ministry said.
Spectrograph designed for Uttarakhand telescope
- The instrument will support the 3.6 metre Devasthal Optical Telescope (DOT) in Uttarakhand, an official release from the department of science said on Wednesday.
‘Ceasefire need of the hour... desirable for both India, Pak’: Lt-Gen BS Raju
- Lt-Gen BS Raju said a quiet LoC will allow us to address the challenge of terrorism in a focused manner.
ED begins probe against Franklin Templeton
- The central agency has registered a case on the basis of an FIR registered by Chennai Economic Offences Wing in September last year.
Experts slam claim that human activity not behind Chamoli disaster
- Dhyani added that the burden on the ecology due to construction on Himalayan slopes made the region prone to disasters.
Supreme Court issues notice on Gautam Navlakha’s plea for default bail
- Navlakha claimed in his petition filed through advocate Shadan Farasat that the 90-day period for filing of charge sheet was over and he was entitled to default bail under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
GJM leader close to Bimal Gurung arrested under POCSO in Sikkim
- Lama was being considered as the GJM candidate for the Kalimpong assembly seat in the coming polls later this month.
Centre differs with SC on additional courts for cheque bounce cases
- Unhappy with the response, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to appear in the case along with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjeet Banerjee, who presented the note to the Court.
Man in Maharashtra wanted to ride horse to office to overcome spinal problem
- The officer withdrew his request after an orthopaedic surgeon said his purpose would not be served by buying a horse.
