e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Live: Exit Polls 2019 with latest numbers and in-depth analysis

Tune in for all this and more with HT national political editor Sunetra Choudhury.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:46 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

As voting ends for the Assembly Elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, Hindustan Times brings you live coverage of the exit polls 2019 and what’s at stake for the two biggest parties. Will incumbent chief ministers Devender Fadnavis and ML Khattar get the much-coveted second term? Tune in for all this and more with HT national political editor Sunetra Choudhury.

Watch live coverage here: 

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 18:37 IST

tags
top news
BJP set to retain Maharashtra, Haryana, predict exit polls
BJP set to retain Maharashtra, Haryana, predict exit polls
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with bigger majority
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with bigger majority
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Live: Exit Polls 2019 with latest numbers and in-depth analysis
Live: Exit Polls 2019 with latest numbers and in-depth analysis
trending topics
Maharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019Exit poll 2019 highlightsIndia vs South AfricaAssembly Elections 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseReliance JioGolden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News