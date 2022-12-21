Home / India News / Highlights: Kejriwal to chair emergency Covid review meet tomorrow with Manish Sisodia, top officials, reports ANI

Highlights: Kejriwal to chair emergency Covid review meet tomorrow with Manish Sisodia, top officials, reports ANI

Updated on Dec 21, 2022 09:45 PM IST

Breaking news Highlights December 21, 2022:

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 21, 2022 09:45 PM IST

    WHO 'very concerned' over evolving Covid situation in China

    The head of the World Health Organization said he was "very concerned" Wednesday about an unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China, urging Beijing to provide detailed information about the severity of the situation.

  • Dec 21, 2022 08:09 PM IST

    Kejriwal calls emergency Covid review meet tomorrow, his deputy Sisodia, senior officials to attend

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting tomorrow to review the preparations in view of the Covid19 situation. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with other senior officials of the health department will be present in the meeting, ANI reported.

  • Dec 21, 2022 07:55 PM IST

    Putin's big claim, Russian Navy to have hypersonic missile: 'No equivalent'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia will continue developing its military potential and the combat readiness of nuclear forces against the backdrop of Moscow's offensive in Western-backed Ukraine.

  • Dec 21, 2022 06:44 PM IST

    UP:  Schools in Ayodhya to function from 10am for classes 1 to 8 due to fog

    In view of the dense fog and cold wave, all the schools from classes 1 to 8 in the district have been instructed to operate between 10:00 am to 3:30 pm from tomorrow, ANI reported.

  • Dec 21, 2022 06:10 PM IST

    Nepal SC orders release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj

    Nepal Supreme Court orders release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj after 19 years in jail, reports ANI

  • Dec 21, 2022 05:53 PM IST

    3 cases of Covid variant driving massive China surge detected in India

    Three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China's current surge of Covid cases, have been detected in India so far, official sources said Wednesday, PTI reported.

  • Dec 21, 2022 04:53 PM IST

    After backlash, Mandaviya says took experts' views before writing to Rahul Gandhi on Covid protocol

    Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday claimed that he took experts' views before writing to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to follow Covid-19 protocols during the party's ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

  • Dec 21, 2022 03:36 PM IST

     Many students feared killed, several injured in bus accident in Manipur’s Noney

    At least five students of a higher secondary school are feared killed, with the fatalities likely to rise and many injured in an accident at Khoupum area in Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday, police said.

  • Dec 21, 2022 02:21 PM IST

    'Drug menace a serious problem': Amit Shah in LS

    'A serious problem... destroys generations, profits used for terrorism', Union home minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha on drug abuse in India.

  • Dec 21, 2022 01:55 PM IST

    Covid meeting: Health Minister directs officials to strengthen surveillance

    Union health minister tweeted after chairing a meeting on Covid situation in the country.

     

  • Dec 21, 2022 01:39 PM IST

    Home Minister Amit Shah to reply on drug menace in LS at 2 pm

    Union home minister Amit Shah will reply on discussion in Lok Sabha under rule 193 on the problem of drug abuse in the country and steps taken by the government at around 2 PM.

  • Dec 21, 2022 01:34 PM IST

    News on rising Covid cases in China concerning: SII CEO Poonawalla

    Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Wednesday raised concerns over surge in Covid cases in China. However, he urged people in India not to panic as the country has an “excellent vaccination coverage track record”.

  • Dec 21, 2022 01:06 PM IST

    Amit Shah upset over Pegasus  reference made by Gaurav Gogoi on topic of Drug Menace

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi demanded the Centre to snoop (reference to Pegasus spyware) on drug mafias as it did on reporters, politicians while talking on drug menace. Responding to this, Union home minister Amit Shah said if Pegasus was used on him (Gogoi) then he can give proof, the Supreme Court will decide on the matter.

  • Dec 21, 2022 12:46 PM IST

    Vehicle movement on Delhi’s Ashram flyover to be curtailed for 2 months

    Commuters using the Ashram intersection for movement between Noida, South Delhi and Ghaziabad can expect major traffic snarls over the next two months as the Ashram flyover is expected to be closed to complete the integration of the existing flyover with the Ashram extension flyover, people familiar with the matter said. Read here

  • Dec 21, 2022 12:41 PM IST

    25 kg heroin recovered near Pakistan border

    Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered a total of 25 kg of heroin after a brief encounter with Pakistani smugglers at internation border in Punjab's Fazilka, ANI reported.

  • Dec 21, 2022 11:56 AM IST

    Health Minister chairs a meeting over Covid situaion

  • Dec 21, 2022 11:55 AM IST

    I&B Ministry directs YouTube to take down Aaj Tak Live among other channels

    Ministry of I&B has directed YouTube to take down three channels – Aaj Tak Live, News Headlines and Sarkari Updates – in view of these channels being declared by PIB Fact Check Unit as peddlers of fake news, yesterday, according to sources.

  • Dec 21, 2022 11:13 AM IST

    We will enter Karnataka like China, without permission: Sanjay Raut

    Shiv Sena MP from Uddhav Thackeray's faction Sanjay Raut on Wednesday commented on the ongoing dispute over Maharashtra and Karnataka border. Referring to the Chinese transgression attempts in at LAC, he said “we will enter (Karnataka). We don't need anyone's permission”.

  • Dec 21, 2022 10:41 AM IST

    Sonia Gandhi expresses concern over Chinese transgression

    Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi expressed her concerns over Chinese transgression at the party's Parliamentary meeting. "Govt being adamant & not holding a discussion on it. Public & House unable to know real situation. Why is Govt not sending out a financial reply to Chinese transgression?" she asked.

  • Dec 21, 2022 10:35 AM IST

    Opposition leaders stage protest demanding discussion on India-China faceoff

  • Dec 21, 2022 10:28 AM IST

    Did PM Modi follow Covid guidelines during Gujarat polls?: Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury on Health Minister's letter

  • Dec 21, 2022 10:01 AM IST

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Health Minister writes to Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot to follow Covid guidelines

  • Dec 21, 2022 09:43 AM IST

    Bihar: Huge quantity of liquor recovered from a JD(U) leader's house

    A huge quantity of liquor recovered from a house registered in the name of JD(U) leader Kameshwar Singh in Chhapra's Madhaura Nagar area, ANI reported.

    “One Saroj Mahto along with his wife stay in the house as tenants. A woman has been taken into custody,” a police official said.

  • Dec 21, 2022 09:42 AM IST

    Every inch of land must come to us: Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue

    Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra assembly Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that a resolution will be passed in the assembly over the border dispute between two states. “We have always been of the view that every inch of land must come to us and we will even pass a resolution after discussing it with Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Answer must be given in the same way,” Pawar was quoted by ANI.

  • Dec 21, 2022 09:15 AM IST

    Manipur: Security Forces apprehended 2 PLA insurgents from Imphal Valley

    The plan of proscribed insurgent group RPF/PLA to disturb peace in Manipur, especially in Imphal Valley was foiled by Assam Rifles. Security Forces apprehended 2 PLA insurgents from Imphal Valley on 20th Dec. 5 grenades, 3 pistols, 3 IEDs & 3 detonators seized: Assam Rifles 

  • Dec 21, 2022 08:41 AM IST

    Thick layer of fog covers Delhi, visibility reduced

  • Dec 21, 2022 08:40 AM IST

    Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to a landslide

  • Dec 21, 2022 08:05 AM IST

    LoP in RS Kharge urges like-minded opposition leaders to stage protest over border issue with China

    Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge urged like-minded opposition leaders to stage a protest in front of statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside Parliament complex to demand a discussion on China issue. Around 12 parties likely to participate. Protest will take place at 10:15 am.

  • Dec 21, 2022 07:46 AM IST

    ‘Will resign as CEO…’: Elon Musk after his ‘step down’ tweet

    Tech whiz Elon Musk said he will resign as CEO of Twitter only after he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job”. He made this tweet following his poll on the platform on whether he should step down as the head of Twitter.

  • Dec 21, 2022 06:54 AM IST

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ‘sex talk’ audio leaked

    Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan stirred a fresh controversy after a phone call recording of him was leaked online. He was allegedly heard in the audio clip talking to a woman in lewd language. 

  • Dec 21, 2022 06:34 AM IST

    NHRC officials reach Chapra's Sadar Hospital to investigate hooch tragedy

    National Human Rights Commission delegation on Tuesday reached Chapra's Sadar Hospital to investigate Chapra hooch tragedy. They took stock of the number of patients admitted and deaths, according to a hospital official.

  • Dec 21, 2022 06:14 AM IST

    AIIMS Delhi bans single-use plastic in hospital premises

    The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has banned single-use plastic (SUP) items in the hospital premises and inside the campus, following the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) rules.

  • Dec 21, 2022 06:02 AM IST

    UPSC aspirants hold protest demanding extra attempt to clear exam

    Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants staged a protest on Tuesday in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area demanding extra attempt to clear exam, citing Covid-19 pandemic.

