LIVE: Mexico reports 10,388 new Covid-19 cases
The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally of India stands at 10,880,603 as the country on Friday reported 9,309 fresh cases and 87 deaths, as per the data presented by the Union health ministry. Total 7,65,944 Covid-19 tests were done on Friday, according to the ministry. The active caseload of the country sharply declined to 1.35 lakh.
As per the ministry, active coronavirus cases reported on a daily basis since last few weeks show a consistent decline.
On Friday, only one state in all of India reported more than 1,000 new cases, with the rest of the states and union territories reporting less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases. Four states/UTs have not reported any new case of the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.
The coronavirus cases all over the world have exceeded 108 million with over 2.3 million deaths, as per the John Hopkins University Coronavirus tracker.
In the US, President Joe Biden has ruled out the necessity of a Covid test for passengers on domestic flights. The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines for the safe resumption of schools in the country. South Korea will be easing coronavirus curbs in the country with the aim to boost small businesses.
FEB 13, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Thane in Maharashtra reports 290 new Covid-19 cases
With the addition of 290 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 2,57,112 an official said on Saturday, reports PTI.
FEB 13, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Asutralia's Victoria enters 5-day lockdown to contain third wave of Covid
Australia's second most populous state Victoria entered a five-day lockdown on Saturday as authorities raced to prevent a third wave of Covid-19 cases sparked by the highly infections UK variant, reports Reuters.
FEB 13, 2021 07:44 AM IST
Mexico reports 10,388 new Covid-19 cases
Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 10,388 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,323 fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the overall total to 1,978,954 cases and 172,557 deaths, reports Reuters.
News updates from HT: 13 mild earthquakes hits Delhi-NCR in 2020
From 1.48 lakh active cases to 1.35 lakh, India witnessed sharp decline
Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi, AQI remains in 'very poor' category
Delhi-NCR experienced 13 mild earthquakes in 2020: Govt data
Vaccination day 29: Healthcare workers to get 2nd shot beginning from today
‘Depressed over power bill’, farmer in Bihar’s Rohtas district ends life
- The farmer who had taken a power connection in 2010, had outstanding dues of ₹23,000.
‘Recced his office’: Jaish terrorist reveals Pak’s plan to target NSA Ajit Doval
Farm stir LIVE| Protesters won't return home till agreement is reached: Tikait
Gold, silver prices see volatility throughout the week
- Gold prices slipped below ₹46,500 last week marking an eight-month low.
‘Not easy to force a tattoo’: Delhi HC grants bail to rape accused
- While the woman had alleged that the accused forcibly tattooed his name on the woman’s arm, the court said it is not an “easy job to make a tattoo”.
Order banning protest has been withdrawn, cops tell Delhi high court
- Justice Prathiba M Singh noted the submissions of advocate Gautam Narayan, representing the Delhi police, and asked them to decide within seven days on an application by a social activist seeking permission to conduct a protest at Jantar Mantar.
BJP, Rahul Gandhi in war of words over claims of land being conceded
- Minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Congress MP should question his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru who “gave India’s land to China”.
India begins roll-out of second shot today
- Government experts said recipients will not need to take their second doses exactly at the 28-day mark but a window of two weeks will be given – which means the doses will need to be taken 4-6 weeks after the first were administered.
16 killed in Tamil Nadu fireworks unit blaze
- Officials fear the toll could go up with several of those injured in a critical condition. They said some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.
