LIVE: Mexico reports 10,388 new Covid-19 cases

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally of India stands at 10,880,603 as the country on Friday reported 9,309 fresh cases and 87 deaths, as per the data presented by the Union health ministry. Total 7,65,944 Covid-19 tests were done on Friday, according to the ministry. The active caseload of the country sharply declined to 1.35 lakh.

As per the ministry, active coronavirus cases reported on a daily basis since last few weeks show a consistent decline.

On Friday, only one state in all of India reported more than 1,000 new cases, with the rest of the states and union territories reporting less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases. Four states/UTs have not reported any new case of the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.





The coronavirus cases all over the world have exceeded 108 million with over 2.3 million deaths, as per the John Hopkins University Coronavirus tracker.

In the US, President Joe Biden has ruled out the necessity of a Covid test for passengers on domestic flights. The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines for the safe resumption of schools in the country. South Korea will be easing coronavirus curbs in the country with the aim to boost small businesses.