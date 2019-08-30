Live Updates: P Chidambaram’s CBI custody extended till Sept 2 in INX Media case

On Thursday, order on P Chidambaram’s pre-arrest bail petition was reserved by the Supreme Court until September 5. The top court extended the former finance minister’s interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until then.

The former finance minister also offered in the Supreme Court to remain in CBI’s custody till September 2. He made the offer after a bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said after it fixed Monday, September 2, to hear the appeal of Chidambaram challenging the orders passed by the trial court remanding him in the CBI custody in the corruption case.

The CBI arrested Chidambaram on August 22, hours after he failed to secure an urgent Supreme Court hearing of his two appeals – one in the CBI case and the other in the ED case. His appeal in the CBI case was later declared infructuous because of his arrest by the agency and the subsequent custodial remand granted by a special CBI court. Chidambaram’s custody in the CBI case ended today.

Follow live updates here:

3:47 pm IST P Chidambaram’s custody extended till Sept 2 Former Union minister P Chidambaram’s CBI custody extended till September 2 in the INX Media case.





3:41 pm IST Dayan Krishnan says they are willing to go for police custody till Monday Dayan Krishnan says till Monday they have no objection if Chidambaram is taken to custody. We have made the statement that since the court is willing to take the SLP we are willing to be in police custody Dayan Krishnan says they are willing to police custody till Monday, adding that they are only making a submission.





3:36 pm IST Over 55 hours, Chidambaram responded to CBI’s 400 questions, Delhi court told Dayan Krishnan: Three files have been shown to me again and again. 55 hours I have been questioned... 400 questions put so far and every question answered without pause.





3:34 pm IST We have serious issues with nature of investigation: Dayan Krishnan ASJ: As a matter of fact, in Supreme Court they conceded that are willing to be in custody till Monday. It was proposed before the court when the matter was argued. Dayan Krishnan: Yesterday, there was an SLP, we told the court that we do not mind without prejudice to our right.. we said we were willing to be in custody till the SLP is heard by the court. We have serious issues with nature of investigation. In the total number of hours that they have interrogated, they have not put a single question of the trail of money, a single question on shell companies.





3:31 pm IST Judge says the ground taken is vague Judge says the ground taken is vague, and asks Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj how many hours are questioned being asked. Nataraj says 8-10 hours.





3:27 pm IST Judge going through case diary Judge questions Chidambaram’s further custody. Currently, he is going through the case diary.





3:24 pm IST 5 days of further custody of Chidambaram sought Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj moves application for 5 days of further custody of P Chidambaram.



