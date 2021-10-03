Home / India News / Bypoll results Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8am
Live

Bypoll results Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

Representative Image (PTI)
Representative Image (PTI)
Updated on Oct 03, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
All eyes are on Bhabanipur in West Bengal from where CM Mamata Banerjee needs to win to retain her chair.
OPEN APP

Counting of votes for byelections to four assembly constituencies, three in West Bengal and one in Odisha, will begin at 8am on Sunday. The three assembly constituencies in Bengal are Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj, while that in Odisha is Pipli.

All eyes, however, are on Bhabanipur from where West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is in the fray. Banerjee, who lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari in the assembly elections in March-April, needs to win to retain her chair. The BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal against her.

Bypolls to all four constituencies took place on September 30.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 03, 2021 07:45 AM IST

    3-cornered contest in Jangipur

    Former Bengal minister Jakir Hossain is the ruling TMC's candidate from Jangipur. Sujit Das is the BJP candidate, while Jane Alam Mian is contesting for the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).

  • Oct 03, 2021 07:37 AM IST

    Bengal CM Mamata, in fray from Bhabanipur, needs to win

    Mamata Banerjee, who is among candidates in the fray from Bhabanipur, needs to win to retain her chair as she lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram in the March-April assembly polls. The BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal against her.

  • Oct 03, 2021 07:19 AM IST

    Bypoll results: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

    Counting of votes for bypolls to four assembly constituencies, of which three are in West Bengal and one in Odisha, will begin at 8am today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly bypolls bhabanipur election commission of india west bengal elections odisha elections bengal bypolls pipli jangipur odisha bypolls
india news

Bypoll results Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

Representative Image (PTI)
Representative Image (PTI)
Updated on Oct 03, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
india news

Breaking news: Light to moderate rainfall in 3 districts of Bengal today

Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 03, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

CJI seeks government’s cooperation on picks made by collegium

CJI NV Ramana. (ANI Photo)&nbsp;
CJI NV Ramana. (ANI Photo)&nbsp;
Updated on Oct 03, 2021 04:36 AM IST
Copy Link
By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Revival of Mahatma Gandhi’s commune Tolstoy Farm in South Africa continues

The tour will also take in important Gandhian sites in a number of towns and cities along the route.
The tour will also take in important Gandhian sites in a number of towns and cities along the route.
Updated on Oct 03, 2021 02:52 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Johannesburg
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out