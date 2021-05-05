LIVE: US administers 247.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine
- According to research, the deaths from Covid-19 in India may double from current levels in the coming months.
India's coronavirus caseload topped 20 million as the crisis finally forced the suspension of the nation's lucrative cricket competition Indian Premier League (IPL) after several players tested positive.
As of Tuesday morning, the country's total caseload stood at 20,282,833 while the death toll has been increased to 222,408. According to research, the deaths from Covid-19 in India may double from current levels in the coming months.
In the United States, the country is set to inoculate teens, while many experts argued that it is a serious mistake to use the world's limited supply of doses on a low-risk population while the pandemic surges in countries like India and Brazil.
An emergency use authorization is expected in the coming days, and US President JOe Biden told White House reporters Tuesday that "if that announcement comes, we are ready to move immediately."
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country is on course to scrap lockdown rules. Meanwhile, Singapore is cracking down in response to a flareup linked to the variant first identified in India, a setback for one of the most successful virus-containment regimes.
According to Bloomberg's tally, the total number of Covid-19 cases across the globe has increased to 153.8 million. The death toll exceeds 3.22 million
MAY 05, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Over 180 cryogenic oxygen containers transported by IAF
Amid the devastating Covid-19 crisis in the country, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has transported as many as 180 empty cryogenic oxygen containers and other relief material like oxygen cylinders, oxygen plant equipment, essential medicines and hospital equipment.
MAY 05, 2021 06:43 AM IST
US administers 247.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine
The United States has administered 247,769,049 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 318,474,035 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.
