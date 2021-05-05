IND USA
According to Bloomberg's tally, the total number of Covid-19 cases across the globe has increased to 153.8 million. The death toll exceeds 3.22 million
Live

LIVE: US administers 247.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 07:20 AM IST

India's coronavirus caseload topped 20 million as the crisis finally forced the suspension of the nation's lucrative cricket competition Indian Premier League (IPL) after several players tested positive.

As of Tuesday morning, the country's total caseload stood at 20,282,833 while the death toll has been increased to 222,408. According to research, the deaths from Covid-19 in India may double from current levels in the coming months.

In the United States, the country is set to inoculate teens, while many experts argued that it is a serious mistake to use the world's limited supply of doses on a low-risk population while the pandemic surges in countries like India and Brazil.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

An emergency use authorization is expected in the coming days, and US President JOe Biden told White House reporters Tuesday that "if that announcement comes, we are ready to move immediately."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country is on course to scrap lockdown rules. Meanwhile, Singapore is cracking down in response to a flareup linked to the variant first identified in India, a setback for one of the most successful virus-containment regimes.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 05, 2021 07:20 AM IST

    Over 180 cryogenic oxygen containers transported by IAF

    Amid the devastating Covid-19 crisis in the country, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has transported as many as 180 empty cryogenic oxygen containers and other relief material like oxygen cylinders, oxygen plant equipment, essential medicines and hospital equipment.

  • MAY 05, 2021 06:43 AM IST

    US administers 247.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

    The United States has administered 247,769,049 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 318,474,035 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

Philipose Mar Chrysostom was born in Adangappurath Kalamannil, a family of priestly tradition on April 27, 1918. (HT file/ Photo by Vivek Nair)(Ht file photos by Vivek Nair)
india news

One of India’s oldest religious leaders Mar Chrysostom dies at 103

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom always questioned rigid beliefs in his unique style and exhorted believers to live a happy and contented life instead of complaining. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has offered condolence calling his death a big loss to the country.
A Medic in PPE takes swab samples from a woman for RT-PCR COVID 19 test, at a government hospital, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'No need for RT-PCR test if...': ICMR issues new testing guidelines for Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Any individual with fever, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, body ache, the recent loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea should be considered as a suspect case of Covid-19 unless proven otherwise by confirmation of another etiology, the new guideline said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson in a virtual summit.(PTI)
india news

India, UK agree on technology collaboration for combat aircraft

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 06:46 AM IST
India, UK agree on co-production of military hardware; technology collaboration for combat aircraft
india news

A senior port official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told a news portal that at least 200 port employees had been working on the vessel since Sunday evening, manually offloading about 3,000 tonnes of rice. (Representative image)(via REUTERS)
india news

14 on cargo ship from India test positive for Covid-19 in South Africa

PTI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The 14 were among the entire crew that was tested after the ship arrived in Durban on Sunday. They are now all in isolation as authorities start a track and trace initiative for all those who might have been in contact with them.
The tracker tool will also aggregate and display walk-in options (for 45 years and above) along with a link to register on the Cowin portal and schedule vaccination appointments.(Reuters File /)
india news

Facebook launches in-app vaccine finder tool in India

ANI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 05:32 AM IST
According to Mashable, earlier this week, Facebook announced a USD 10 million grant for emergency response efforts for the Covid-19 situation in the country.
Dr Kapila practised at Rutgers University for 50 years.
india news

Renowned infectious diseases expert Dr Rajendra Kapila, 81, dies of Covid-19

By Ashni Dhaor, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 04:13 AM IST
  • Dr Kapila worked extensively on HIV-AIDS, trained many people in the field and practised at Rutgers University for 50 years.
he closer India gets to universal vaccination, the higher its chances of not witnessing recurring waves of Covid over the next several years. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)(AFP)
india news

Covid-19: What you need to know today

By R Sukumar
UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 06:26 AM IST
  • The first and immediate task is to enhance supplies — by authorising (after due process) more vaccines for emergency use
We analysed data from 2020 to investigate how the pandemic impacted vulnerable household. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
india news

1 year of Covid and the way forward

By Rosa Abraham
UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 06:26 AM IST
  • As lockdown restrictions eased in subsequent months, the employment rate recovered but is still not back to its pre-pandemic value.
HT Image
india news

26/11 Mumbai attacks’ key witness to be rendered homeless

By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Devika Rotawan, who at 10 was the youngest witness to identify terrorist Ajmal Kasab in the trial court in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case, and her family are on the verge of being rendered homeless even as they await the state government’s response to a Bombay high court (HC) order for considering her plea for providing them a house
HT Image
india news

Karnataka HC suggests judicial probe into 24 deaths at Covid-19 hospitals

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Bengaluru: Taking suo motu cognizance of the 24 deaths at two Covid-19 hospitals in a span of 24 hours allegedly due to shortage of oxygen, the Karnataka high court on Tuesday suggested a judicial probe by a retired judge into the matter
First Dose of Covid-19 for 18+in Birbhum. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
india news

Vaccination slows down as demand outpaces supply

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST
  • Some states still unclear about when they can start drive for people below 45
HT Image
india news

The four-phase rural body elections, which began on April 16 and ended April 29, courted controversy because they were held amid a devastating surge in coronavirus infections. (ANI Photo)
india news

Setback for BJP in key areas in UP panchayat elections

By Rajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 04:29 AM IST
  • The BJP, which came to power in UP with a landslide in 2017, also lost panchayat seats in western Uttar Pradesh, where anti-incumbency and the ongoing farmer protests against three central agrarian laws dented the party’s fortunes.
Controversy was a constant in the life of Jagmohan, who died in Delhi late on May 3. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Monumental loss’: Tributes pour in for J&K ex-Governor

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 03:25 AM IST
Jagmohan Malhotra remained as disliked by J&K’s mainstream politicians as he was admired by the Kashmiri Pandits, who believe he saved them by helping their escape from the Valley when calls went out for their extermination.
