LIVE: Separatist leader Yasin Malik gets life term in terror funding case

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in a terror funding case.

The NIA had sought the death penalty before the Delhi court for Malik. The agency told Special Judge Praveen Singh in in-chamber proceedings that Malik was responsible for the Kashmiri exodus.

On the point of sentence, sources told news agency PTI that Malik had submitted that he would not “beg” for mercy, and that court could decide at its discretion.

The amicus curiae appointed by the court to assist Malik, had sought minimum punishment, i.e., life imprisonment in the matter.

Malik, meanwhile, had said that if Indian Intelligence can prove that he had been involved in any terrorist activity or violence in 28 years, then he would retire from politics, and will also accept the hanging.

The judge, however, said that since he has already been convicted, there was no point in arguing on the facts of the case and that he was already given the opportunity.

Malik was convicted last week by a Delhi court after he pleaded guilty to charges related to terror funding, spreading terrorism and secessionist activities in Kashmir in 2017.

Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that included sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being a member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

Ahead of the verdict, a spontaneous shutdown in parts of Srinagar is in place. Security forces have also been deployed in the city to avoid any law and order problems, reported PTI.

Most of the shops and business establishments in Maisuma and adjoining areas, including some shops in Lal Chowk, were shut, PTI added citing officials.

