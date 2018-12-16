LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow, to attend events in Rae Bareli, Prayagraj later today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to inaugurate various development projects.The Prime Minister is scheduled to inspect the Modern Coach Factory at Rae Bareli. He will also flag off the 900th coach, and a Humsafar Rake of this factory at a public meeting.

The Prime Minister will then proceed to Prayagraj where he will inaugurate a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre for the Kumbh Mela. He will perform Ganga Pujan, and visit the Swachh Kumbh exhibition before visiting the “Akshayvat” in Prayagraj.

PM Modi will also visit Andawa, where he will dedicate to the nation various development projects and address the gathering.

Follow Live updates here:

9:58 am IST PM arrives in Lucknow Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Lucknow. He’ll attend events in Rae Bareli and Prayagraj later today.





9:49 am IST Modi to visit Rae Bareli as PM for the first time This is Prime Minister Modi ‘s first visit in Rae Bareli and his second in 19 years. In 1999, he had visited Rae Bareli with the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had come to address a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Arun Nehru.



