PM Modi’s first rally in Rae Bareli today, home ground of Gandhi family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rae Bareli today, his first visit to the Gandhi family bastion. He will be addressing a public meeting at the Rail Coach Factory ground in the city. The BJP is claiming that a crowd of two lakh people will attend the PM’s rally there. Ahead of his visit, the BJP cadre there carried out a cleanliness campaign in the city.

In April, BJP chief Amit Shah had held a rally in Rae Bareli, which was described by the party leaders as the biggest till then. But, on Sunday, the party is aiming to better its April effort in the Congress citadel.

Barring three exceptions - 1977, 1996 and 1998 - people in Rae Bareli have always voted for the Congress.

Senior UP BJP leaders, including state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, party’s Awadh region head Suresh Chand Tiwari along with other leaders, visited the rail coach factory ground to oversee the preparations for the rally.

“This is the first time in several years that a prime minister is coming to Rae Bareli to talk development. The neglect to which both Rae Bareli and Amethi have been subjected by Congress top leadership is surprising,” Pathak said.

Soon after arriving in Rae Bareli at 9.50 am, Modi is expected to dedicate projects or lay foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 1100 crore.

At 10 am, Modi, accompanied by railway minister Piyush Goyal, is scheduled to inspect the Rae Bareli Rail Coach Factory and flag off 900 modern rail coaches made in the factory.

After this, Modi would arrive at the rally ground nearby. He will address the people after launching development projects. Ahead of Modi’s rally, the party also launched five motorised chariots to popularise the Swachhta Mission.

“Five motorised chariots are going around the district to make people aware of the importance of swachhta. We have also been cleaning up statues of great leaders,” said BJP leader Satbir Singh Raju.

UP governor Ram Naik and chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had visited Rae Bareli ahead of Modi’s visit, too could be present in Rae Bareli.

In the April rally, Shah had announced the joining of Dinesh Pratap Singh, the veteran Congress leader from Rae Bareli, into the BJP.

Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, UP minister Mahendra Singh and Ranvendra Pratap Singh are also expected. After Rae Bareli, the PM is expected to leave for Prayagraj where he is scheduled to address another rally.

From Rae Bareli, the PM will go to Prayagraj. His helicopter will land at a helipad in Delhi Public School, Naini, at around noon on Sunday. From there, he will head to Akbar’s fort to have darshan of Akshayvat followed by performing Ganga Pujan at Sangam.

Thereafter, the PM will return to the DPS helipad and fly to the venue of public rally at Sant Nirankari ground in Andhawa, Jhunsi. After addressing the rally, the PM will head for the newly constructed civil terminal of the Bamrauli airport in the chopper at around 3.30pm for inaugurating the same after which he will proceed to Delhi in a special aircraft.

In view of the PM’s visit, district administration beefed up security in places where he will attend programmes.

SP leaders detained

Meanwhile, taking a lesson from the incident when some Samajwadi Party student leaders showed black flags to CM Yogi Adityanath on his arrival, the Prayagraj district police have detained some SP leaders and student leaders as a precautionary measure. Those detained were former AUSU vice president Adeel Hamza, SP district president Akhilesh Gupta, DP Yadav and Satish Yadav.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 08:21 IST