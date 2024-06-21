Live-in couple kills woman, dumps decapitated body in Bikaner, head in Jodhpur: Police

BIKANER: A 37-year-old man and his live-in partner in Rajasthan have been arrested for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman who disapproved of their relationship, throwing her decapitated body in a garbage dump in Bikaner and her head and hands in a stormwater drain in Jodhpur 250km away. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bikaner superintendent of police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam said the man, Vikas Mal of Jodhpur and his live-in partner, 35-year-old Sangeeta, allegedly killed Muskaan. She said Vikas Mal, the prime accused, strangled Muskaan, 34 and cut her body into pieces. Sangeeta was part of the conspiracy.

This was a blind murder case when Mustaan’s body was found in a garbage dumpyard which we have been able to solve in just five days, she said.

Gautam said Muskaan, who also lived with the couple, was fond of Sangeeta, a widow, who she considered her sister. Muskaan also disapproved of the relationship with Vikas Mal and had been nudging Sangeeta to break up with him.

On June 9, the three were on their way to Bikaner from Jodhpur district when the topic again came up. Muskaan and Vikas again got into a bitter altercation about the issue. Vikas, who was already irritated with Muskaan for trying to drive a wedge between him and Sangeeta, lost his cool and strangled her, said Gautam.

Once in Bikaner, he chopped off her hands and head and dumped the headless body in the garbage dump at Kotdi Road. Then he travelled to Jodhpur with Muskaan’s head and hands, packed them in a gunny bag and dumped them in a stormwater drain in the Panch Batti area.

Gautam said it was due to a head constable, Het Ram’s efforts, that the team was able to zero in on a suspicious vehicle that led the police to identify the accused and eventually arrest them. During their interrogation, Vikas Mal allegedly revealed the location where they had dumped the head.

Gautam said the missing body parts were found by the Jodhpur civic body which deployed heavy machinery to clean the drain on the request of the police to look for the missing head and severed hands.