Liver transplant turns fatal: Pune hospital issued notice after husband, wife die days apart

A couple in Maharashtra's Pune reportedly died within days of each other after a liver transplant surgery, where the woman had donated a part of her liver to her husband. The deaths prompted the Maharashtra health department to issue a notice to the private hospital in the city where the operations were performed.

As per an HT report, Sahyadri Hospital has been directed to submit all details pertaining to the transplant procedure by Monday.

"We have issued a notice to the hospital and sought details of the recipient and the donor, their video recordings, and the line of treatment. The hospital has been asked to furnish all the details by 10 AM on Monday," the report quoted deputy director of health services, Dr Nagnath Yempalle.

Hospital says all protocols followed

The Sahyadri Hospital issued a statement on the death of the patient, identified as Bapu Komkar, and his wife and liver donor, identified as Kamini Komkar. According to the statement, the surgeries were conducted as per the standard medical protocols.

"We are fully cooperating in the investigation. We are committed to providing all necessary information and support to ensure a thorough review of this matter," the hospital statement said.

The hospital confirmed receipt of the notice but stated the patient (Bapu Komkar) was a high-risk individual with many complications.

"We deeply sympathise with the Komkar family in this time of immense loss. A living donor liver transplant is one of the most complex procedures, and in this case, the patient was a high-risk person with many complications," it said.

The hospital further stated that the family and the donor were fully counselled about surgical risks in advance.

"The surgeries were carried out following standard medical protocols. Unfortunately, the recipient developed cardiogenic shock after the transplant and could not be revived despite all efforts," it said.

The statement also touched upon Kamini Komkar's health, saying that she initially recovered well, but later developed septic shock and multi-organ dysfunction, which could not be controlled even with advanced treatment.

"We remain committed to providing the highest standards of care and extend our full support to the bereaved family during this tragic time," the statement added.

The tragic deaths of the Pune couple: A sequence of events

Bapu Komkar and his wife Kamini, who donated a part of her liver, underwent surgeries at the Sahyadri Hospital in Pune on August 15. Bapu Komkar's health deteriorated after the transplant surgery, and he passed away on August 17.

Kamini developed an infection on August 21 and died during treatment. Their family members have alleged medical negligence and demanded an inquiry into the deaths.