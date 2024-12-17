LK Advani likely to be shifted from ICU within next 1-2 days, says hospital treated veteran BJP leader

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the national capital's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, has shown gradual improvement in his medical condition, ANI quoted the hospital's statement on Tuesday.



The former deputy prime minister is likely to be shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the next one or two days, the hospital added. BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani. (HT file)

"Shri LK Advani ji, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, has been under the care of Dr Vinit Suri in the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals since December 12. He has shown gradual improvement in his medical condition. Based on his progress, he is likely to be shifted out of the ICU within the next 1-2 days," the statement read.

Advani hospitalised on Saturday

Advani, 97, was admitted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Saturday for medical management and investigations.

"LK Advani, former Deputy Prime Minister of India, has been admitted to the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals for medical management and investigations. He is under the care of Dr Vinit Suri and is currently stable," the hospital had stated.

In August this year, The BJP stalwart was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital for a routine follow-up check-up.

He was also admitted to the hospital on July 3 and discharged after a brief stay. Earlier this year, he was admitted to AIIMS, where he was released following overnight observation.

Advani was conferred with India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna by President Droupadi Murmu in March this year. Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He served as BJP president from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and from 2004 to 2005.



Advani served as deputy prime minister and Union home minister in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.



(With ANI inputs)