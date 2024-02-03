Photo feature: LK Advani, the man who led BJP from two seats to ruling at centre

LK Advani, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be conferred with ‘Bharat Ratna’ – India's highest civilian award.
Lal Krishna Advani, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former deputy prime minister, will be conferred with ‘Bharat Ratna’ – India's highest civilian award – as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
Concluding a parliamentary career spanning nearly three decades, Advani initially served as the home minister and later as the deputy prime minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1999 to 2004.
Throughout the latter part of the 1980s and the 1990s, LK Advani dedicated himself to the task of establishing the BJP as a formidable national political force. His efforts manifested in the 1989 General Election, where the party rebounded from its 1984 performance of “two seats to an impressive 86 seats”. The BJP's position strengthened with 121 seats in 1992 and 161 in 1996, marking a significant turning point in Indian democracy.
In the 1996 elections, the Congress was unseated from its longstanding dominance, and the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha, a historic milestone since independence.
Founded in 1980, the BJP did not do well in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections after Indira Gandhi's assassination, winning only two seats. Even Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a prominent BJP leader, lost his election. In 1986, Advani took over as the BJP chief, and the party leaned towards Hindutva ideology.
On September 25, 1990, Advani began a ‘rath yatra’ from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya in UP to support building the Ram temple. This happened amidst the uproar over the Mandal Commission report, which suggested quotas for OBCs in government jobs.
In 1991, Advani contested and won from Gandhinagar in Gujarat and New Delhi, though he chose to represent Gandhinagar. His last election was in 2014, standing for the same Gandhinagar seat. He has recently stepped back from active politics due to health issues.
