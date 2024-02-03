'Honour for me, my ideas and principles,’ says LK Advani on Bharat Ratna

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani responded to the Bharat Ratna award conferred to him on Saturday and said that it is an honour not only for him as a person but also for the ideals and principles he stood by. In an official statement issued Advani wrote, "With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I have strobe to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability…" Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani (ANI )

“Ever since I joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as its volunteer…. I have sought reward in only thing - in dedicated and selfless service of my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me…” he added.

On Saturday, Lal Krishna Advani, a prominent figure in the BJP who played a pivotal role in bringing the party to national prominence through his Rath Yatra advocating for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the early 1990s, was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Speaking about the award conferred to Advani BJP leader and Prime Minister of the country Modi said, “I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour.”

During the announcement of the honour for the veteran, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the monumental role played by LK Advani in India's development, hailing him as one of the most esteemed statesmen in the country.

“One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well…" the PM added.

Hailing from Karachi, LK Advani relocated to India following the partition and resided in Bombay. He became a member of the RSS at the age of fourteen in 1941. In 1951, LK Advani joined the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded by BJP icon Syama Prasad Mookerjee, which served as the political precursor to the BJP.

Advani secured his first term in the Rajya Sabha in 1970 and served in the upper house for four terms until 1989. In 1990, LK Advani initiated the Ram Rath Yatra to advocate for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, starting from Somnath in Gujarat and concluding in Ayodhya. The Rath Yatra garnered widespread support, and in the 1991 general elections, the BJP, which had previously played a minor role in national politics, emerged as the second-largest party in the parliament after the Congress.