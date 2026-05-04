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'Load-shedding in phases, CCTV shut off': Mamata Banerjee's big claim hours before vote-counting

West Bengal results 2026: The incumbent chief minister took to X and asked people to "be vigilant, keep watch, stay awake at night," and "file complaints".

Updated on: May 04, 2026 06:56 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly elections in West Bengal and three other states and a Union Territory, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee made a big claim in the wee hours of Monday, saying that "load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off" in some constituencies.

Mamata Banerjee said she is calling upon her party workers to stay awake all night like her and keep an eye on everything, and guard the strong rooms, where people's votes are stored.(PTI)

The incumbent West Bengal chief minister took to X and asked people to "be vigilant, keep watch, stay awake at night," and "file complaints". Track West Bengal election results live updates

"I'm receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly's Serampore, Nadia’s Krishnanagar, to Burdwan's Ausgram, and Kolkata's Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms," she wrote in her post.

Banerjee said she is calling upon her party workers to stay awake all night like her and keep an eye on everything, and guard the strong rooms, where people's votes are stored.

The claims come hours ahead of the assembly polls results, in which the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee is against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

 
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west bengal elections west bengal election 2026 eci mamata banerjee evm
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result LIVE, West Bengal Election Result LIVE, Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE
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Home / India News / 'Load-shedding in phases, CCTV shut off': Mamata Banerjee's big claim hours before vote-counting
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