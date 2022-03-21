LoC: India, Pakistan exercised restraint since ceasefire agreement, says govt

The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan remains stable post the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMOs) understanding between the two nations in February 2021, the defence ministry informed Parliament on Monday. In a written reply to the Upper House, minister of state (MoS) for defence Ajay Bhatt said both the armies have exercised restraint in the interest of maintaining peace along the LoC.

”However, the situation is being closely monitored and the Indian Army remains prepared to thwart any threat from inimical elements as also to respond in case of any escalation along the LoC,” he said.

Bhatt added that the security situation along Western Borders (IB Sector) remains largely stable. However, there are indications of an emerging narco-terror nexus sponsored by inimical elements across the border aimed at causing instability, especially along border areas.

”Our forces along Western borders are adequately poised to respond to any challenge posed by adversary across entire conflict spectrum,” he added.

The Indian and Pakistani armies had announced that they had begun strictly adhering to a ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir from midnight of February 24, 2021.

A joint statement issued by the two armies had said the move followed a discussion between DGMO Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha and his Pakistani counterpart Maj Gen Nauman Zakaria over their established telephone hotline.

India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire on the LoC in November 2003. Though the truce largely held over the years, it came under strain after bilateral ties hit a low following the Pulwama suicide attack in February 2019 and India’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019, and troops from the two sides regularly traded fire.