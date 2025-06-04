Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Local BJP leader shot dead in Uttarakhand's Dehradun: Cops

PTI |
Jun 04, 2025 03:11 AM IST

The police have registered a case of murder under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and is searching for the accused.

A local BJP leader was allegedly shot dead in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had a fight with the accused over the phone regarding a female friend.(Representational Photo/HT)
According to police, incident took place after midnight on Monday at Peepal Chowk in Manduwala, where Azhar Tyagi, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly opened fire at Rohit Negi's car, who was returning home with some of his friends.

According to the police, Tyagi, who was riding a motorcycle with one of his companions, shot Negi in the neck.

Police said Negi's friends immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Negi has previously been the divisional president of BJP Yuva Morcha.

Based on the complaint by Negi's friend Abhishek Bartwal, the police registered a case of murder under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police is searching for the accused.

Police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had a fight with Tyagi over the phone regarding a female friend. Following this, Tyagi had threatened him. Further investigation is underway, police added.

Wednesday, June 04, 2025
