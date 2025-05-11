Menu Explore
Locals from Amritsar, Gurdaspur report seeing drones, hearing explosions at night

BySurjit Singh
May 11, 2025 10:13 AM IST

Amritsar and Gurdaspur in Punjab reported drone sightings and explosions overnight, prompting a red alert. Locals advised to stay indoors.

Amritsar: Locals reported seeing drones and explosions were heard in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab’s Majha region during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

We have restored power supply for your convenience but we are still on red alert, Amritsar DC said. (PTI)
We have restored power supply for your convenience but we are still on red alert, Amritsar DC said. (PTI)

Apart from Amritsar and Gurdaspur, Pathankot also remained on red alert and blackout remained enforced.

“We have restored power supply for your convenience but we are still on red alert. Please don’t move out of your house, stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don’t panic,” Amritsar deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney said early Sunday morning.

A resident of Naushehra Majha village in Gurdaspur district told HT that around 10.30 pm on Saturday, a drone fell to the ground near Khokhar Faujian village and they heard an explosion. However, the police have yet to confirm the incident.

Pathankot which saw heavy explosions and drone movement previous nights, remained calm.

Locals were delighted by the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement on Saturday evening, but their happiness was dampened by drone movements and the sound of explosions.

India Pakistan News
India News / Locals from Amritsar, Gurdaspur report seeing drones, hearing explosions at night
