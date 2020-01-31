e-paper
Wife of man who held 23 children hostage in UP dies as locals thrash her: Cops

india Updated: Jan 31, 2020 09:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Police personnel rescue one of the children kept hostage by Subhash batham in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad on Thursday night. The hostage taker was killed.
Police personnel rescue one of the children kept hostage by Subhash batham in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Thursday night. The hostage taker was killed.(HT Photo)
         

The wife of an Uttar Pradesh man, who had taken more than 20 children hostage, has died after being thrashed by locals, news agency ANI reported.

“The woman has succumbed to injuries, we are waiting for post-mortem report, further details on cause of death will only come out after the report,” ANI quoted IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal as She was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition.

