15 children, some women held hostage at a house in UP’s Farrukhabad; police at spot

india

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 21:33 IST

Some 15 children and a few women have been held hostage at a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad, reported the news agency ANI. The operation to rescue the hostages is underway.

Senior police officers are at the spot.

“We have asked IG Kanpur range to rush to the spot. We have also rushed a team of commando to the spot to control the situation. We are monitoring the situation. Our priority is to save the children,” said DGP OP Singh.

More details awaited.