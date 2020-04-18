Lockdown 2.0: Chhattisgarh to evacuate students from Rajasthan’s Kota

india

The Chhattisgarh government is preparing to evacuate students from the state stranded in Kota in Rajasthan due to the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, a senior minister said Saturday.

A day after Uttar Pradesh evacuated 7,500 medical and engineering aspirants from Kota, the Chhattisgarh government has asked parents of the stranded students to contact their respective collectors and furnish all details and said it is making all preparations to bring back the student in next few days.

All collectors of the state have been asked to make lists of students stranded in Kota, a hub of coaching centres for competitive examinations.

“At the meeting with chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday, officers were instructed to make a list of students who are stranded in Kota. We are very serious about the stranded students. I appeal the parents of such students to furnish all details to the collectors,” said Chatttisgrah Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jai Singh Agarwal.

The government was getting hundreds of requests from the parents of these students, he said.

“Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to the Rajasthan Chief Minister about this issue and decided to bring back the students as soon as possible. We are yet to decide how to bring them back to Chhattisgarh but we have informed Kota district administration also and urged them to provide a list of Chhattisgarh students stranded in Kota,” Agarwal said.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh government sent about 250 buses to bring back its students from Kota.