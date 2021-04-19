Lockdown in Delhi amid Covid-19 crisis: Are private offices allowed to open?

Delhi will enter a six-day lockdown from Monday night to break the transmission of Covid-19 cases, which have been rising exponentially, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.

The lockdown in Delhi will come into effect from Monday night and will go on till early morning on April 26, officials said.

Private offices will be covered under the week-long curfew in Delhi and will be asked to adopt work from home, in order to avoid increased physical interaction among the public, officials said.

The decision was announced shortly after Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Monday morning to assess Delhi's medical infrastructure.

Delhi's health care system, Kejriwal said, is crumbling and has reached its limit as there is a shortage of ICU beds and oxygen. “If we don't impose a lockdown now, we will be looking at a bigger disaster,” Kejriwal said in a video press conference.

Reeling under the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the national capital has recorded more than 100,000 cases in the last five days burdening hospitals and leading to a shortage of oxygen and medicines.

Noting the massive movement among migrant labours, LG Baijal has asked officials to strictly address the issue of migrant workers who might start congregating at transit points across the city to once again leave for their home states.

Only those dealing with essential services will be allowed to work, including government offices. Just like the weekend curfew, Section 144 will be strictly enforced across the city.

Heads of prominent Delhi markets such as Khan Market, Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh have called a meeting on Monday to take a call on shutting markets, the traders’ association of Chandni Chowk market has appealed to all its traders to keep the market closed till April 25.

Shopping malls, spas, auditoriums and gyms remain shut across all days until further orders are issued. Cinema halls will operate at 30% capacity. Dine-in facilities at restaurants and eateries in Delhi may remain shut during the lockdown.