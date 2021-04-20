Home / India News / 'Lockdown should be last resort': PM Modi urges states in address to nation
india news

'Lockdown should be last resort': PM Modi urges states in address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to nation on Tuesday night came on a day India witnessed its sixth straight rise of more than 200,000 new Covid-19 cases, since topping the mark for the first time on April 15.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 09:09 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation, amid a steep rise in the country's daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), remarking that there was a need to prevent the country from entering another lockdown.

"I urge states to use lockdown only as a last resort," PM Modi said, adding that they should try their best to avoid lockdown, and focus on micro containment zones instead. He also urged people to come forward in this hour of crisis to help those in need, expressing appreciation for NGOs already working in this regard.

Calling the second wave of Covid-19 a "storm," PM Modi said that he was fully aware of what people are passing through. Expressing condolences on behalf of the nation to those who have lost their loved ones, he called the pandemic a big "challenge," which can be defeated with determination, courage and preparation.

Prime Minister Modi also said that one shouldn't lose patience no matter what the situation is and remarked that the steps announced in the last few days will help in improving the situation. On the issue of oxygen supply, he said that the Centre, state governments and private sectors are making sure that oxygen is supplied to everyone who needs it.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India-EU Summit to be held in virtual format on May 8

News updates from HT: DGCA allows banned Boeing 737 Max to fly over India

PM Modi addresses the nation on India's Covid-19 situation | Watch Live

DGCA allows banned Boeing 737 Max to fly over India

PM Modi's address, at 8:45pm on Tuesday, came on a day India witnessed its sixth straight rise of more than 200,000 new Covid-19 cases, since topping the mark for the first time on April 15, as 259,170 fresh infections were detected across the country in the previous 24 hours, as per the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday morning. There were 1,761 deaths as well, the highest in a single-day. The infection tally currently stands at 15,321,089 including more than 13 million recoveries, over two million active cases and 180,530 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi narendra modi coronavirus updates coronavirus covid-19 covid-19 pandemic
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP