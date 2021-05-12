Lockdown-like curbs in Nashik from Wednesday to stop Covid-19 spread

Amid the surging cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Nashik will go under strict lockdown-like restrictions for 12 days beginning Wednesday, Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal said.

Bhujbal said the number of Covid-19 positive cases has risen significantly in the district compared to the previous year. "Around 33,000-34,000 cases were added recently," he said.

The decision was taken after at least 48 people died due to Covid-19 infection in the city.

Nashik on Tuesday reported new 6,482 Covid-19 cases and 141 deaths.

Here's what's allowed and what's not allowed during the curb:

All essential services, including medical stores, hospitals and other services listed under the category will continue to function like before. Shops selling grocery, sweets and bakeries will remain open from 7am to 12 noon but only for home deliveries. People are banned from agoing to these shops; they may order the required goods online, which the shopkeepers will deliver to their homes. Weekly markets and vegetable markets will remain shut, while roadside vendors are allowed to sell vegetables and fruits at the spots specified for them from 7am to 12pm. Home delivery of parcels from hotels, restaurants and liquor vends will be allowed from 7am to 12 noon and 5pm to 7pm. All schools, colleges, other training institutes, playgrounds and gardens will remain closed along with marriage halls and lawns.