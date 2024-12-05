Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after Nishikant Dubey's jibe at Rahul Gandhi triggers row

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey’s remarks on the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi resulted in an uproar in the Lok Sabha and the House proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday. Opposition MPs raise slogans in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(Sansad TV/ ANI)

Dubey sought to link Gandhi to a US-based multi-billionaire, according to PTI.

During Zero Hour at noon, Dubey claimed the Congress-led opposition had tried to derail Parliament proceedings following reports in a publication based on findings of the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) which had alleged links to the billionaire investor.

Nishikant Dubey alleged that the US-based investor, investigative media platform OCCRP and the Congress were trying to derail India's success story etched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP MP claimed the the Congress had sought to derail Parliament on various issues published by OCCRP, including the Pegasus spying row, questioning the efficacy of vaccines against COVID-19 developed in India and the Hindenburg reports.

Dubey said that several opposition leaders raised the issues flagged in media reports, many of which were published on the eve of Parliament sessions in India.

Congress members were up on their feet protesting against Dubey as he tried to put questions to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

Congress members strongly objected to Dubey's remarks leading to an uproar in the House. As the protests continued, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

After two adjournments, the House resumed at 3 pm to pass the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, amid noisy protests by members of the opposition.

Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, tried to calm the opposition and asked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reply to the debate on the Bill. However, the protest by the opposition did not allow the House to function.

As the uproar continued, Pal adjourned the House for the day. The Congress Party has sought an apology from Dubey.

Kiren Rjiju slams opposition

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rjiju said the opposition's behaviour was not acceptable.

"They (opposition) came into Parliament wearing colourful clothes, and outside Parliament, they have started a fashion show wearing those colourful clothes. This lowers the dignity of Parliament and I condemn it. Such disruptions will achieve nothing; it won't fetch votes," Rijiju said.

He was referring to leaders of several INDIA bloc parties wearing black jackets with stickers reading "Modi Adani Ek Hai" and "Adani Safe Hai".