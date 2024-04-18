Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC ramps up preparations ahead of Phase 1 of voting

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is set to take place tomorrow, April 19. The voting in Phase 1 of the general elections will take place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and more. Ahead of Lok Sabha elections phase 1, the campaigning by political parties ended on April 17, as ordered by the Election Commission of India....Read More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed political rallies in Assam and Tripura, campaigning for the BJP-led NDA alliance in the states. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was a part of two rallies in Karnataka on April 17. He also addressed a joint press conference with SP chief and ally Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday morning.

With the 2024 general elections, PM Modi's NDA government is eyeing its third term in power with echoes of ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ throughout their election campaign. However, Rahul Gandhi claimed in his press conference on Wednesday that BJP won't get more than 150 seats this time.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule

• Phase 1- April 19

• Phase 2- April 26

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1