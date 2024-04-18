'To keep Manipur's territorial integrity intact...': CM N Biren Singh's vote appeal for BJP

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday asked the masses to vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections to keep the state's "territorial integrity intact". Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders release the party election manifesto. (N Biren Singh's X account)

The embattled CM said an attempt had been made to destroy Manipur by “imbalancing its demography” and the Central government took measures to solve the issue.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"Whatever union home minister Amit Shah said the day before yesterday--to keep Manipur's territorial integrity intact. He used very meaningful words. An attempt was made to destroy Manipur by imbalancing its demography by infusing people from the outside. The Prime Minister removed the FMR (Free Movement Regime) and took the decision on fencing. That is the point that the Manipur people want to hear from the central leaders," he said(sic), per ANI.

N Biren Singh said people need to vote for the BJP, "to complete the ongoing process".

"I think what is to be done by the Central government, under the leadership of PM Modi, has started, and to complete the ongoing process, people need to vote for the BJP candidate. I am requesting that people should vote for the BJP," Singh added.

Manipur has been witnessing armed violence for over 10 months. What began as an ethnic conflict between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kukis, has descended into a major internal security challenge. Over 219 people have been killed and 50,000 displayed because of the violence.

The Opposition has been demanding N Biren Singh's resignation over the violence.

On Monday, union home minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Manipur and alleged that "attempts were made to alter the state's demography through infiltration".

“The most important thing is that no matter how much one tries - ‘hum Manipur ko tutne nahi denge’ (we won't allow Manipur to break),” ANI quoted Amit Shah as saying at a rally in Manipur's capital Imphal.

"Establishment of peace in Manipur by taking all communities on board and without breaking the state is the priority of the Narendra Modi government," the minister added.

With inputs from ANI