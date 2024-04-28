Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to begin whirlwind campaign in Karnataka today
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: The political parties have intensified their poll campaigns for the remaining constituencies, for the second phase of India's general elections culminated on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a whirlwind tour of Karnataka on April 28 and 29, where he will address public meetings in five districts and canvas for the BJP....Read More
He will reach Belagavi on April 28 morning and address a public meeting at 10 am. He would then fly to Sirsi to attend a public meeting at 12 noon. The PM's next destination would be Davangere, where he is expected to take part in an election rally at 2 pm. Later, Modi would address a public meeting in Ballari at 4 pm. On April 29, the Prime Minister would travel to Bagalkote to attend a public meeting at 11 am.
On Saturday, PM Modi called on the people of Goa to defeat what he said were ‘anti-India forces’, that the Congress was seeking to strengthen and bring back his government for a third term in a row. On the other hand, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that while the top leadership of the ruling BJP may deny it now, but they would alter the Constitution if they returned to power, while addressing a poll-bound rally in Gujarat.
The second phase of voting for 88 parliamentary constituencies spread over 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) recorded a voter turnout of around 63.50% said the Election Commission of India (ECI). The first phase of polling took place on April 19 in 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories.
All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.
NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.
Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:
Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)
Phase 2- April 26 (polling completed)
Phase 3- May 7
Phase 4 - May 13
Phase 5 - May 20
Phase 6 - May 25
Phase 7 - June 1
The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.
PM Modi to begin 2-day whirlwind campaign in Karnataka from Apr 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a whirlwind tour of Karnataka on April 28 and 29, where he will address public meetings in five districts and canvas for the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections
May deny now, but BJP will change Constitution if they return to power: Priyanka Gandhi in Gujarat
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said on Saturday that while the top leadership of the ruling BJP may deny it now, but they would alter the Constitution if they returned to power.
She was addressing a public rally on Saturday at Dharampur village of tribal-dominated Valsad district in support of Congress candidate Anant Patel who has been given ticket for the ST-reserved Valsad Lok Sabha seat.
Gandhi likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent accusations of "wealth redistribution" to the lighthearted banter heard from an uncle at weddings. She envisioned a scenario where an "Uncle Ji" warns about Congress stealing jewelry and distributing it, suggesting that such remarks would elicit laughter rather than concern.
Congress is working with anti-India forces, defeat them: PM Modi in Goa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on the people of Goa to defeat what he said were ‘anti-India forces’, that the Congress was seeking to strengthen and bring back his government for a third term in a row.
Addressing a rally at Sancoale, in south Goa outside the port town of Vasco da Gama, the Prime Minister also called out the opposition party for having a ‘conspiracy’ to change the constitution referring to south Goa Congress candidate’s pitch for dual citizenship and special status for Goa.