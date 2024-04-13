Lok Sabha election 2024 Live updates: Congress' CEC meeting to be held in Delhi today
Poll campaigns are being held across India by various political parties in view of the Lok Sabha election 2024. The first phase of the seven-phase election will take place on April 19. In the Lok Sabha election 2024, voting will be held for electing representatives to the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. The results will be announced on June 4. Support of at least 272 MPs in the Lok Sabha is required to form the government at the Centre.
All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties. Ruling NDA government is aiming to secure the mandate to form the government for a third consecutive term. The alliance is targeting to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned for his party in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
Lok Sabha election 2024 Live updates: Over 1900 wheelchairs arranged in Uttarakhand for elderly and voters marked in the disabled category
Lok Sabha election 2024 Live updates: Uttarakhand’s Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande has highlighted the arrangements made for elderly and voters marked in the disabled category.
“More than 1900 wheelchairs and over 1623 Dolis have been arranged by Samaj Kalyan Vibhag. Among all the voters in the state, 80335 people are marked in the disabled category, and around 65160 people are those who are older than 85 years of age,” said Jogdande as quoted by news agency PTI.
Lok Sabha election 2024 Live updates: Special polling stations arranged for 5,000 victims of Manipur violence
Lok Sabha election 2024 Live updates: 29 special polling stations have been established ahead of the Lok Sabha elections for about 5,000 people, who were displaced by Manipur violence.
Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, Imphal West Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumar said, "Considering the violence and the displacement caused by the ethnic clashes, we have arranged special polling stations to enable the internally displaced people to vote. Twenty nine such polling stations have been opened ahead of the general elections."
Lok Sabha election 2024 Live updates: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold roadshow in Tripura on April 16
Lok Sabha election 2024 Live updates: Senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold roadshow in Tripura on April 16. Her campaign rally will be held a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.
"She is scheduled to land here at the MBB airport in Agartala at 2.50 PM. She will lead a road show that will snake through different parts of the city, including Durga Chowmuhani, Colonel Chowmuhani, Paradise Chowmuhani, among other top landmarks and public places. She will fly out of the state after the event on the same day," said Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman as quoted by news agency ANI.
Lok Sabha election 2024 Live updates: The Congress party will hold its CEC meeting in Delhi today to discuss candidates for elections in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.