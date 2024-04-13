Lok Sabha election 2024 Live updates: Congress' CEC meeting to be held in Delhi today

Poll campaigns are being held across India by various political parties in view of the Lok Sabha election 2024. The first phase of the seven-phase election will take place on April 19. In the Lok Sabha election 2024, voting will be held for electing representatives to the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. The results will be announced on June 4. Support of at least 272 MPs in the Lok Sabha is required to form the government at the Centre....Read More

All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties. Ruling NDA government is aiming to secure the mandate to form the government for a third consecutive term. The alliance is targeting to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned for his party in Tamil Nadu.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule

• Phase 1- April 19

• Phase 2- April 26

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1