Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1: List of documents required for voting

The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections is on Friday, April 19. Voters from 21 states and 102 constituencies will cast their vote in the commencing phase of India's general elections tomorrow, with the second phase of voting to be held on April 26. The first phase of Lok Sabha elections is tomorrow, April 19 (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The voting for Lok Sabha election 2024 will take place in seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4, and the results will be declared on the same day.

Ahead of casting their votes, there are some important details that every voter must know. It is essential that the voters carry their Voter ID card and a form of identification to their assigned polling booth for verification by the poll officers.

Every voter must also ensure that their names are in the electoral roll, otherwise they won't be allowed to cast their votes tomorrow. The same can be checked through the official website of the Election Commission of India.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1: Documents required for voting

A voter must carry one of these documents to establish their identity along with their Voter ID card to the polling booth.

Voter ID

Driving license

Passport

Aadhaar card

PAN card

MNREGA job card

Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

Passbook with a photograph issued by a state bank or post office

Service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central/state govt./PSU/public limited company

Pension document with photograph

Health insurance smart cards issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.

If one wants to check their names on the electoral roll, they can do so by visiting electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and entering their personal details such as EPIC number, state, constituency and region name. They can also search their names on the electoral roll using their registered mobile number.