Friday, May 24, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6: List of documents you can use to cast vote without Voter ID

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2024 03:37 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: If a voter's name is listed but they don't have a Voter ID card, they can still vote by presenting alternative ID proofs or documents.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 6 of the general election is scheduled for Saturday, May 25. It covers 58 constituencies across eight states and union territories. Voting will commence at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm, with the results set to be declared on June 4.

The states and union territories participating in Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections are Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (one seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats).(Pramod Tambe/HT Photo)
The states and union territories participating in Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections are Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (one seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that 889 candidates from six states and two Union Territories (UTs) are in the fray for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. This figure includes 20 candidates for the adjourned poll in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir.

As you prepare to participate in the sixth voting phase, remember to carry your Voter ID card to your designated polling stations. However, in cases where voters forget or misplace their Voter ID, they can still exercise their right to vote.

How to cast a vote without Voter ID?

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), people can vote at the polling booth even if they don't have a physical Voter ID card. However, voters must ensure their names are included in the Election Commission's voter list before voting.

Here's a list of ID proofs you can use if you don't have Voter ID

Any of the alternate ID proofs or documents listed can serve as a substitute for the Voter ID card during the voting process.

- Aadhaar card

- PAN (permanent account number) card

- Passbook issued by a bank or a post office, entailing the photograph

- Driving licence

- Passport

- Pension document for retired personnel

- Student identity cards issued by recognised educational institutions

- Service ID card issued by a state government, central government, PSU (public sector undertaking), including the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) job card

- A health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment

- Authenticated Photo Voter Slip

- SC, ST, OBC certificates issued by competent authority

- Property documents such as pattas, registered deeds, etc. in the name of the voter

- Ration card

- Smart cards issued by the Registrar General of India under the scheme of National Population Register

- Certificate of physical disability by the competent authority

- Ex-servicemen CSD Canteen Card

News / India News / Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6: List of documents you can use to cast vote without Voter ID
