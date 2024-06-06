Lok Sabha election in Delhi: BJP performs well in SC pockets, INDIA dominates minority areas

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made inroads into assembly constituencies reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates in Delhi, while their INDIA bloc counterparts dominated areas of the national capital whre Muslims are in majority, post-poll data from the recently-held Lok Sabha elections shows. New Delhi, Jun 5 (ANI): Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Manoj Tiwari, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Harsh Malhotra in conversation during the celebrations after their victory in the Lok Sabha elections, at the party office, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Delhi has 70 assembly segments (including 13 SC reserved ones, each held by AAP legislators) and seven Lok Sabha constituencies; each parliamentary segment has 10 assembly seats.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi for a third consecutive time. The saffron party defeated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress alliance.

Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

The seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital are: Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, East Delhi, North East Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, and South Delhi.

East Delhi

Here, BJP's Harsh Malhotra defeated AAP's Kuldeep Kumar, the sitting legislator from Kondli. Malhotra secured more votes (59,551) than Kumar (57,985) in Kondli, with the former getting more votes in Trilokpuri too. Both are SC-reserved assembly segments.

North East Delhi

Manoj Tiwari, now the three-term MP from North East Delhi, got 80,757 votes in the reserved Gokalpur seat, with Kumar getting 70,159 votes. In Seemapuri, however, the former won 61,017 votes and the latter 66,604 votes.

New Delhi

Lawyer Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of later Union minister and BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj, defeated fellow lawyer and AAP nominee Somnath Bharti. Swaraj polled 52,562 votes in the reserved Karol Bagh assembly area, while Bharti polled 45,416 votes.

North West Delhi

BJP's Yogender Chandolia got more votes in Bawana, Nangloi Jat, and Mangolpuri, while Congress' Udit Raj, the runner-up, secured more votes in Sultanpuri.

West Delhi/South Delhi

In West Delhi, BJP nominee Kamaljeet Sehrawat got more votes than runner-up from the AAP, Mahabal Mishra, in the Madipur assembly segment. In South Delhi, on the other hand, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also got more votes in the Deoli reserved assembly constituency as compared to AAP candidate Sahi Ram Pehelwan.

INDIA bloc and Muslims

In North East Delhi' Seelampur, Kanhaiya Kumar got 88,708 votes as against Manoj Tiwari's 37,697 votes. Chandni Chowk runner-up, Jai Prakash Agarwal of the Congress, more votes in Matia Mahal, Chandi Chowk and Ballimaran assembly segments, as compared to the winner, BJP's Praveen Khandelwal.

Agarwal got 65,912 votes in Matia Mahal than Khandelwal (18,299).

AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar also managed to win more votes from the Okhla reserved assembly segment under the East Delhi parliamentary seat, compared to BJP's Harsh Malhotra.

(With PTI inputs)