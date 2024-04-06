Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, the first of which is April 19.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE updates: Campaigning for the upcoming general elections is in full swing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address election rallies in UP and Rajasthan today. The Congress released its election manifesto on April 5 at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi....Read More

The BJP, which won a parliamentary majority in both previous general elections—282 seats in 2014 and 303 in 2019—has set a target of winning 370 seats on its own and over 400 with allies. PM Modi is also seeking a hat trick of wins for the top post. The Congress and other opposition parties have formed the INDIA bloc to strengthen their prospects of coming to power. The grand old party won just 44 and 52 seats in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, the first of which is April 19. Besides voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission of India has also announced assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, as well as assembly by-polls for 26 vacant seats.

The votes will be counted on June 4. To form the government at the Centre, at least 272 MPs in the Lok Sabha are required.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule:

• Phase 1- April 19

• Phase 2- April 26

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1