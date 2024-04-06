Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: AAP says its 2 poll programmes denied in Haryana
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE updates: Campaigning for the upcoming general elections is in full swing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address election rallies in UP and Rajasthan today. The Congress released its election manifesto on April 5 at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi....Read More
The BJP, which won a parliamentary majority in both previous general elections—282 seats in 2014 and 303 in 2019—has set a target of winning 370 seats on its own and over 400 with allies. PM Modi is also seeking a hat trick of wins for the top post. The Congress and other opposition parties have formed the INDIA bloc to strengthen their prospects of coming to power. The grand old party won just 44 and 52 seats in 2014 and 2019, respectively.
Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, the first of which is April 19. Besides voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission of India has also announced assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, as well as assembly by-polls for 26 vacant seats.
The votes will be counted on June 4. To form the government at the Centre, at least 272 MPs in the Lok Sabha are required.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule:
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE | ‘Delhi mein hugging, Kerala mein begging, Karnataka mein thugging’: Smriti Irani takes jibe at Congress
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: Smriti Irani took a jibe at the Congress over its situation in Kerala, where, despite being partners in the opposition INDIA bloc, the Communist Party of India has fielded Annie Raja against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. Irani on Friday said that on one side, the Left parties are asking Rahul Gandhi to go to Uttar Pradesh and contest, while on the other side, the same Left members hugged the Congress leader during the meeting of the INDI Alliance.
Taking a swipe at the situation, she said, "Yesterday I said in Kerala, 'Delhi mein hugging, Kerala mein begging.' The situation through which the Congress is going in Karnataka is, 'Delhi mein hugging, Kerala mein begging, Karnataka mein thugging."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: Congress releases list of 40-star campaigners for Tripura, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: Leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among the campaigners.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks on Rajnath Singh's public rallies in Rajasthan today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: On defence minister Rajnath Singh addressing public rallies in Rajasthan today, BJP leader & Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "The way he has taken concrete steps to make India self-reliant in the area of defence and the steps taken by the PM in this area in the last 10 years; to tell the public about the efforts of the government, Rajanth Singh ji is coming to Rajasthan today."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: Leave ‘unholy alliance’ join BJP, says Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb tells CPIM's Manik Sarkar
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: Former Chief Minister of Tripura and candidate for West Tripura parliamentary constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb, has urged senior CPIM leader Manik Sarkar to leave the "unholy" alliance with the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: Home voting facility to begin from April 9 in Tripura
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: From Tuesday, people who are 85 years and above, and disabled can now have the option to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes, West Tripura District Election Officer (DEO) and Returning Officer (RO) Vishal Kumar said.