Lok Sabha elections: Gajendra Shekhawat ahead of Congress rival in Jodhpur by over 1 lakh votes

Union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is leading from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat, data from the Election Commission shows. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.(HT Print)

At 4 pm, Shekhawat was ahead of his rival candidate—Congress's Karan Singh Uchiyarda—by a massive margin of 1,11,219 votes. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP on Tuesday won one seat out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats and was leading on 13 others. The Congress was ahead in eight seats.

The BJP won the Jaipur seat and was ahead in Bikaner, Jaipur Rural, Alwar, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Jalore, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar- Baran.

The Congress was ahead in Ganganagar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur and Barmer

INDIA bloc parties CPI(M) and RLP and BAP, supported by Congress, were also leading in one seat each.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP contested all 25 seats under the NDA. Under the seat-sharing arrangement of the INDIA bloc, Congress contested the polls from 22 seats, while its allies Bharat Adivasi Party, CPI(M), and RLP contested the elections from one seat each.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA swept all 25 seats. The BJP won 24 seats, and its ally, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), bagged one seat. Congress failed to open its account in the elections. In 2014 also, the BJP secured victory in all 25 seats.

An aggregate of exit polls, released after the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, predicted that the NDA would win 18-23 seats, while the Congress-led INDIA bloc to win 2-7 seats.

Times Now ETG in its exit poll figures indicated that the NDA would 18 seats, while the Congress-led INDIA bloc would secure seven seats.

The exit poll figures from INDIA TV predicted the NDA getting 21 to 23 seats, while the INDIA bloc wrapping up with two to four seats.

Similarly, News 24 in its exit poll figures predicted 22 seats for the NDA, two seats for the INDIA bloc, and one seat for others.