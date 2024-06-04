 Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena says will resign if BJP loses seats he oversaw - Hindustan Times
Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena says will resign if BJP loses seats he oversaw

BySachin Saini
Jun 04, 2024 01:40 PM IST

Meena had campaigned extensively in eastern Rajasthan’s Dausa, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Alwar, Tonk-Sawaimadhopur and Kota-Bundi

With current trends showing BJP ahead on 14 out of 25 seats, including Dausa in Rajasthan, state cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday indicated that he would stick to his words from a day earlier, of resigning from the post if the party loses any of the seven seats that were under his overview.

Rajasthan BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena. (HT File Photo)
Sharing a verse from the Ramcharitmanas on social media platform X, he said, “Raghukul Reeti Sada Chali Aai, Pran Jaai Par Bachan Na Jaai”.



He had said on Monday that the PM had given him a list of seven seats in eastern Rajasthan on which he worked hard. “Before the PM came to Dausa, I had said that if the (Dausa) seat is not won, I will leave the post of minister. Later, the PM spoke to me separately and gave me a list of 7 seats. I worked hard on 11 seats, more on 7. If the party loses even one seat out of those 7, I will leave the post of minister.”

Meena, who is the agriculture, rural development, disaster management and relief minister, campaigned in eastern Rajasthan’s Dausa, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Alwar, Tonk-Sawaimadhopur and Kota-Bundi.

BJP is ahead in Bikaner, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Jalore, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar- Baran.

Commenting on Meena’s statement, Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said, “I am sure Meena will stick to his words and will resign.”

News / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena says will resign if BJP loses seats he oversaw
Story Saved
