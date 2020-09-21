e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lok Sabha passes amendment in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for firms under stress due to Covid-19

Lok Sabha passes amendment in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for firms under stress due to Covid-19

The Rajya Sabha passed the bill on Saturday. The bill seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated to provide relief to pandemic-hit firms in June this year.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2020 21:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the house that the ordinance was issued to provide “immediate relief” to companies as the government had to prevent companies, stressed due to Covid-19, from being pushed into insolvency.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the house that the ordinance was issued to provide “immediate relief” to companies as the government had to prevent companies, stressed due to Covid-19, from being pushed into insolvency.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 that prohibits initiation of fresh insolvency proceedings against companies under stress due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic since March 25.

The Rajya Sabha passed the bill on Saturday. The bill seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated to provide relief to pandemic-hit firms in June this year.

The ordinance, promulgated on June 5, prohibited initiation of insolvency proceedings against companies for their defaults for six months starting from March 25. The protection period is, however, extendable up to one year.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the house that the ordinance was issued to provide “immediate relief” to companies as the government had to prevent companies, stressed due to Covid-19, from being pushed into insolvency.

“This Bill is successor to the ordinance issued on June 5. The object of the Bill is for temporary suspension of any CIRP [Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process] for a period not exceeding one year due to unusual circumstances caused by the pandemic,” Abir Lal Dey, partner at law firm L&L Partners said.

“It will be interesting to see how the willful defaulters will be dealt with during the suspension period. Also upon expiry of the suspension period, which is not very far, there may be an increase in filing,” he added.

tags
top news
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Pandey, Bairstow keep SRH ticking
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Pandey, Bairstow keep SRH ticking
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in
Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In