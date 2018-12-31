Lok Sabha passes Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, allowing country’s top medical education regulator — Medical Council of India (MCI) — to be superseded by a board of governors (BoG).

The bill will replace an ordinance promulgated by the President in September last year.

Union health minister JP Nadda, while presenting the bill in the House, said it superseded MCI, the powers of which have now been vested in a BoG.

The BoG comprises prominent doctors and medical professionals, headed by Niti Aayog member Dr Vinod Paul, and includes directors of New Delhi’s All India institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and PGI, Chandigarh.

The board will continue to function till a council is formed, said the health minister.

Nadda said the government was forced to come up with this bill as the oversight committee formed by the government on suggestion of the Supreme Court resigned and the MCI could not function.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 22:29 IST