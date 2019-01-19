Lok Sabha polls an election to restore nation’s faith in democracy: Sonia Gandhi

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi Saturday wished the opposition rally all the success and said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be an election to restore the nation’s faith in democracy and fight the “arrogant and divisive” Narendra Modi government.

Sonia Gandhi and her son, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, decided to give the rally in Kolkata a miss, but had sent party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi in a show of solidarity to the gathering organised by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kharge read out a message sent by Sonia Gandhi who wished the opposition rally all the success.

“The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will not be ordinary one. It will be an election to restore the nation’s faith in democracy, defend our secular ethos and heritage, and defeat the forces that are trying to sabotage the Constitution of India,” she said in her message.

Sonia Gandhi described the opposition rally as an “important attempt to galvanise leaders across the political spectrum to fight the arrogant and divisive Modi-rule”.

“I wish them all the success,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi said a crisis looms over the country’s farmers and extends to the borders, adding the youth are jobless and fishermen are incurring deep losses.

The country, at large, is “under immense strain”, she said, claiming citizens have been screeched economically, institutions have been undermined politically and the pluralistic fabric has been vitiated.

Rahul Gandhi Friday had extended his support to Mamata Banerjee for her “show of unity” and hoped it would send a powerful message of a united India.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 21:29 IST