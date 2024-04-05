Lok Sabha polls much closer than predicted by media: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that democracy and the Constitution was never at risk as much as today and announced that the election is “much closer” than what the media is predicting adding that it will be difficult for the BJP to get 160-180 seats.” Congress senior party leader Rahul Gandhi addresses media persons after the release of the party’s manifesto. (HT Photo | Hindustan Times)

Speaking to media persons at the launch of the party’s election manifecto, Gandhi pointed out that the manifesto is written by the people of India and maintained the ensuing Lok Sabha election is a fundamentally different election.

“I don’t think democracy and Constitution is at risk as much as today”, he said.

When asked who the PM face of the Congress is, Gandhi maintained that the Opposition parties have formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance to wage an ideological fight and there is an agreement among the allies that the leadership issue will be decided after the election.

The former Congress chief also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a monopoly of political finance by using ED, CBI and IT.

“PM Modi wants the monopoly of political finance in his hands. The entire political finances are in his hands. The entire structure is rigged. This election is about those who are trying to destroy the Constitution vs those who want to protect the Constitution and democracy. Once this fight is won, it is important to see that India is run not for 2-3 people but for all,” Gandhi said.

He emphasised that it will be a much closer election than what is propagated by the media.

“We will fight and win the election. There was a similar feeling generated by the press when Mr. (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee was the PM. We have a similar INDIA Shining moment with few additional dimensions,” Gandhi said.

In 2004, the BJP government banked on the INDIA Shining campaign, but the Congress launched a transformative campaign on “Aam admi ko kya mila” coupled it with “Congress ka haath, aam admi ke saath” slogan. The BJP was defeated as the India Shining had not percolated in the semi-urban and rural India.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram, the chairman of the manifesto committee drew a parallel between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees and the Congress’ guarantees and said, “The Congress’ guarantees are concrete guarantees. We have spelt out what each guarantee means. Mr. Modi’s guarantees are empty promises. He is giving guarantees to ensure he gets a third term. I can narrate 50 such promises of Mr. Modi which are empty promises.”

When questioned on why the manifesto didn’t have any mention of Old Pension Scheme, Chidambaram said, “It is very much in our minds. The government has appointed a committee to review the NPS. It will be premature to take a stand now.”

As several Congress party leaders abandon the party to join others ahead of the Lok Sabha election, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the leaders are severing their ties out of fear due to their wrongdoings.

The Congress chief, while speaking at the event organised for launching the party’s manifesto for the general election, took a swipe at PM Modi, saying that the latter is sloganeering for ‘400 paar’ to induct Congress leaders.

“At this time, some people are running away from us out of fear. They are the same people who have done something wrong. The one who stands straight on his principles, no one can scare him. We are the people who will get scared. Our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi do not fear, but the PM does. He talks about ‘400 paar’ after taking our people. He could not go to Manipur but went all over the world. When our leader Rahul Gandhi went there, why couldn’t he? He did not go because he fears and the one who gets fear, cannot run a country,” Kharge said.

“They say that they would eradicate corruption. You took our 25 senior leaders and two of them were exonerated... People who are going to Shah’s washing machine, are coming out to be clean. The corrupt people are with you, and we are being blamed,” Kharge added.