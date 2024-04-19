 Lok Sabha Polls: Rajasthan records 10.67% turnout in first two hours | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha Polls: Rajasthan records 10.67% turnout in first two hours

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2024 10:31 AM IST

As many as 25.4 million voters are eligible to vote in the first phase of the polling in Rajasthan for 114 candidates at around 23,000 polling booths

A turnout of 10.67% was recorded in the first two hours of voting across 12 of Rajasthan’s 25 seats going to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

Deputy chief minister Diya Kumari was among the early voters in Rajasthan. (X)
Deputy chief minister Diya Kumari was among the early voters in Rajasthan. (X)

Ganganagar reported the highest turnout of 14.14% between 7am and 9am followed by Alwar (12.03%). Dausa recorded the lowest turnout of 9.70%. The voting was due to continue until 6pm.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

As many as 25.4 million people are eligible to vote in the first phase of the polling in Rajasthan for 114 candidates at around 23,000 polling booths in Churu, Nagaur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur and Dausa.

Around 75,000 police personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements. As many as 10,000 have been designated as sensitive polling booths in the first phase of polling in Rajasthan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan in 2014 and 2019. It won all 25 seats in 2014 and 24 in 2019. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one seat in the state in 2019.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting live, Assembly Election 2024 Voting Live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Lok Sabha Polls: Rajasthan records 10.67% turnout in first two hours
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On