Lok Sabha Polls: Rajasthan records 10.67% turnout in first two hours

A turnout of 10.67% was recorded in the first two hours of voting across 12 of Rajasthan’s 25 seats going to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. Deputy chief minister Diya Kumari was among the early voters in Rajasthan. (X)

Ganganagar reported the highest turnout of 14.14% between 7am and 9am followed by Alwar (12.03%). Dausa recorded the lowest turnout of 9.70%. The voting was due to continue until 6pm.

As many as 25.4 million people are eligible to vote in the first phase of the polling in Rajasthan for 114 candidates at around 23,000 polling booths in Churu, Nagaur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur and Dausa.

Around 75,000 police personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements. As many as 10,000 have been designated as sensitive polling booths in the first phase of polling in Rajasthan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan in 2014 and 2019. It won all 25 seats in 2014 and 24 in 2019. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one seat in the state in 2019.